POCATELLO — As the saying goes, “Where there’s smoke, there’s fire,” and for the Gate City’s newest restaurant, there will be plenty of smoke, fire and delicious barbecued meats.
The smell of freshly cut oak and apple wood smoldering underneath pounds of the highest quality meat is sure to lure any carnivorous resident into Shawn’s Smoke and Fire BBQ joint when it opens at 1015 N. 10th Ave. sometime toward the middle to end of next month.
“We cooked up the name Shawn’s Smoke and Fire BBQ because we want to put that small-town feel of Pocatello up on a pedestal,” said restaurant owner Shawn Corrales. “We’re really predicting people are going to say, “Hey, let’s go eat at Shawn’s tonight.”
A recent transplant from Florida, Corrales has an extensive background working as a chef. He’s cooked a wide variety of food from numerous ethnicities, in cities from Southern California to Kansas to Maryland. Most recently, he has worked as a distributor for the Meridian-based company Shamrock Foods, which is how it dawned on him that Pocatello deserves it’s own sit-down barbecue restaurant.
“As soon as I was tall enough to reach the stove, maybe 8 years old, I was cooking the family breakfast,” Corrales said. “My mother was always cooking all sorts of things growing up and I worked as an executive chef for 27 years. I have an extensive, creative palate and cook all sorts of ethnicities and disciplines — though barbecue is where my heart lies.”
The former home to Pocatello’s first A&W Restaurant and Sunshine’s Poky Deli, the location on North 10th Avenue has sat vacant for the last six years, said Corrales, adding that the building’s owner, Jeff Butler, has put his private contracting skills to work in that time sprucing up the south end of property.
The building’s outdoor patio features massive, rustic barn posts accentuated with elevated railroad ties, artistic cuts of raw sheet metal and a corrugated metal roof. The interior features hardwood flooring, red brick walls and a tap-system made from cast iron.
The restaurant will definitely have the feel of a good ol’ fashioned barbecue joint, and Corrales says the menu will be just as remarkable.
Appetizers range from $6 to $9 and include, among others, a street-style barbecue taco filled with either smoked chicken, pulled pork or brisket and topped with an apple slaw, cotija cheese and a jalapeno relish. Corrales also spoke highly of a white cheddar mac ‘N cheese that patrons can dress up with a variety of toppings — any smoked meat, deep fried onion straws, bacon and others.
And of course, straight-up meat platters will be the mainstay at Shawn’s Smoke and Fire BBQ. Patrons can select up to three meat options from a list that includes smoked chicken, ribs, pulled pork, regular bratwursts, jalapeno brats, black and blue sausages and brisket. The largest meat platter will cost around $24.
A collection of sandwiches and burgers, which Shawn says are large enough that you’ll need two hands to eat them, will cost around $6 to $13. Shawn’s plans to offer a brisket cheesesteak, three-cheese grilled cheese and his signature Stacker Burger — an 8-ounce brisket burger topped with white cheddar mac 'n cheese and bacon.
Some of the more creative options include brisket meatball sliders on a waffle fry base topped with caramelized onions, a hand-battered bratwurst corn dog and a chicken bomb — chicken breast stuffed with white cheddar cheese and bacon before its smoked and topped with a huckleberry barbecue sauce.
Corrales will make from scratch all the rubs and sauces and eventually plans to package his signature concoctions so that local residents can take a little bit of Shawn's Smoke and Fire BBQ home with them.
For drinks, Corrales will have several beers on tap, sodas, floats and mixed non-alcoholic beverages dubbed Shaker Drinks, which he compared to the ever-popular mocktails.
Tentatively, the restaurant plans to be open from noon until 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Aside from the time that’s been involved with constructing the restaurant, Corrales said it has been smooth sailing getting everything lined up for the grand opening next month.
“The people of Pocatello are genuinely wonderful, friendly people that are eager to help you get things done,” Corrales said. “Other than the construction time, it has been a relatively easy process.”
And because Corrales is both a veteran and a huge supporter of law enforcement, he has instituted a continuous discount for first responders as well as current servicemen and veterans.
“I am very much about our boys in blue,” Corrales said “We appreciate the efforts of all first responders and the men and women in our military so that means all law enforcement officers, paramedics, EMTs, firemen, active duty military and veterans will always receive 20 percent off their meals.”