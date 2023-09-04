Obit-Smash Mouth-Steve Harwell

In this 2008 file photo, singer Steve Harwell of Smash Mouth performs with the band in Anaheim, Calif. 

 Matt Sayles - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Steve Harwell, the longtime frontman of the Grammy-nominated pop rock band Smash Mouth that was behind the megahit “All Star” has died. He was 56.

The band’s manager, Robert Hayes, said Harwell “passed peacefully and comfortably” Monday morning surrounded by family and friends at his home in Boise, Idaho. The cause of death was acute liver failure, Hayes said in a statement.

