AMERICAN FALLS — A beloved community celebration is back.
After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, the Greater American Falls Area Chamber of Commerce is happy to announce that American Falls Day will be held with all of residents’ favorite events and vendors on Aug. 7 starting at 10 a.m. with the theme “Small Town, Big Heart.”
“We’re excited to be moving past the pandemic this year and seeing everyone face to face without masks,” chamber Treasurer Steven Anderson said.
The day’s festivities kick off with a parade that begins at 10 a.m. in front of Bingham Cooperative on Harrison Street, with the route weaving through the same streets as in years past. Afterward, the main event will begin at 11 a.m. at American Falls City Park and will include everything from food vendors to boutique stalls to children’s activities.
“There’s a little bit of everything, similar to what there has been in the past,” chamber President Hank Fitch said.
In addition to the festivities, the American Falls Summer City Band is returning to perform musical pieces from musicians and musicals such as Bon Jovi, Michael Jackson, Cyndi Lauper, “Les Miserables,” “Mary Poppins” and much more at the City Park amphitheater at noon.
The band includes performers of all ages and skill sets from all over Idaho including Hazelton and McCall and is something that has drawn the musical community together each year.
“One of the things we hope to deliver to our members is an opportunity to continue to play and make music in the summertime,” said Robbie Hanchey, the director of bands for the Spirit of the Falls Band Program. “We offer a variety of music in (various) difficulties so that there is a little (something) for everyone. It also gives our band students who are still in school a chance to grow over the summer, connect with adults who also play, and foster positive relationships and in some cases give families a chance to play together.”
Hanchey explained that the Spirit of the Falls Band program, which oversees the City Band, also has many other events coming up as the community continues to build its support for local musicians.
“We continue to reach out to our community and younger students to encourage them to take music classes and learn to play an instrument alongside their other activities,” Hanchey said.
The band’s planned performances are just several of many activities geared toward bringing the community closer together and celebrating the close-knit familial bonds of American Falls.
“We’re looking forward to the event and seeing everyone there,” said Fitch. “So come on out and support American Falls and have a great time.”
Both the City Band and the Chamber of Commerce are still accepting participants for the day’s events. To be in the parade or participate as a vendor, visit AMFallsChamber.com for more information on how to sign up. To participate in the City Band, contact Hanchey at 208-420-3549.