Skull

A small skull found this spring at a gravel pit southwest of Burley, is likely that of a pioneer child.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF CASSIA COUNTY CORONER CRAIG RINEHART

Cassia County Coroner Craig Rinehart said the skull was found March 21 at a gravel pit at 1200 S. 900 W. by dairy workers at a gravel pit that has been open about two years.