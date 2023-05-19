POCATELLO — It’s safe to say that when most local residents think about the origins of the Gate City Grays, the Negro baseball leagues of the early 20th century probably don't come to mind.
But for Terry Fredrickson, who co-owns the popular Pocatello baseball team with his wife Erica, the importance of understanding and respecting the connection between the Negro leagues and baseball in the Gate City is paramount.
So when Fredrickson came into possession of a collection of Negro baseball leagues memorabilia — including signed custom-made baseball cards from a Pocatello artist as well as handwritten letters and photographs from some of the leagues’ players — he instantly knew “this slice of baseball history” needed to be on display at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri.
“I'm about three months behind with our season because of the long winter we had, but I'm actually going to go deliver these artifacts to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City probably in August or September,” Fredrickson said. “I feel like that's the right place for this stuff to be. This is history and it deserves to be preserved much better than I can take care of it.”
History of the Negro baseball leagues
According to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum website, Black Americans began to play baseball in the U.S. in the late 1800s on military teams, college teams and company teams.
“They eventually found their way to professional teams with white players,” the museum says. “However, racism and 'Jim Crow' laws would force them from these teams by 1900. Thus, Black players formed their own units, “barnstorming” around the country to play anyone who would challenge them.”
In 1920, an organized league structure was formed under the guidance of Andrew “Rube” Foster — a former player, manager and owner of the Chicago American Giants, according to the Museum.
“In a meeting held at the Paseo YMCA in Kansas City, Missouri, Foster and a few other Midwestern team owners joined to form the Negro National League,” the museum says. “Soon, rival leagues formed in Eastern and Southern states, bringing the thrills and innovative play of Black baseball to major urban centers and rural countryside in the U.S., Canada and Latin America. The leagues maintained a high level of professional skill and became centerpieces for economic development in many Black communities.”
Historical connection between Gate City Grays and Negro baseball leagues
Lounging in their backyard a decade ago, Fredrickson and his wife Erica were pondering ideas for the name of the new baseball team that was starting in Pocatello. The year was 2013 and the Gate City area hadn’t had a semi-professional baseball team since the early 1990s when the Pocatello Posse moved to Ogden, Utah, and became the Ogden Raptors. Pocatello was gaining a team, the Tremonton Turtles, from Tremonton, Utah, and the Fredricksons, the team's new owners, were brainstorming names that were more reflective of Southeast Idaho.
“Oddly enough, I thought about naming the team the Pocatello Thunder,” Fredrickson said, adding that the irony is Pocatello High School chose that name after deciding to ditch its longtime Indians moniker following the 2020-2021 school year.
Fredrickson continued, “Supposedly, because Pocatello was a stop on the way to Oregon and California — hence the Gate City nickname — there were a lot of traveling baseball teams that would stop in and play. And probably the biggest story that we kept hearing was that the Homestead Grays, which were part of the Negro baseball leagues, stopped here and played against the Pocatello Cardinals.”
As a means of honoring the men who played in the Negro leagues, Fredrickson and his wife decided to name Pocatello’s new team after the Homestead Grays. And hence, the Gate City Grays were born, Fredrickson said.
Fredrickson obtains Negro leagues baseball memorabilia
Fast-forward a few years and picture Fredrickson sitting idly in the office of New Day Products & Resources, his downtown Pocatello nonprofit organization that helps people with disabilities, and in strolls a gentleman named Ron Pease.
“Most people know Ron as the longtime sports equipment manager at Idaho State University’s Reed Gym,” Fredrickson said. “I think he did that for most of his career. He and his wife also operated the Food for Thought restaurant in downtown Pocatello for years.”
Fredrickson loved Food for Thought and formed a good relationship with Pease over the years, chopping it up about the Grays or baseball happenings whenever he stopped in for a bite to eat.
“Well, Pease came in (to New Day) and he says, ‘I don’t know if everybody gets it, but you do,’” Fredrickson said. “And then he asked me if I was familiar with Ron Lewis. When I told him I was, he said back to me, ‘Well, I got something that’s going to make you crap.’”
Ron Lewis is an artist in Pocatello who owns the Shady Lady lighting and antique store on North Arthur Avenue and the Shady Lady Too on West Center Street.
Fredrickson said Pease told him about how Lewis in the early 1990s was commissioned to draw baseball cards of the men who played in the Negro baseball leagues.
“He took pictures from historical archives and drew pictures of the men in the leagues and then he made them into baseball cards,” Fredrickson said. “Well, Pease walked in, told me that he understood why we called the team the Grays and then showed me a poster where he had collected about 15 of those Negro leagues baseball cards that Ron Lewis had created.”
Fredrickson continued, “I took one look at the poster and said, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me, this is amazing.'”
But wait, there's more to this remarkable discovery, Fredrickson said.
Pease reaches out
While uncovering a collection of baseball cards of baseball players from a century ago is incredible all on its own, Pease took the initiative to make the historical memorabilia even better.
Fredrickson estimates that over a period spanning decades, Pease worked to track down the players depicted on the Lewis-drawn cards and then sent letters to as many as he could find.
Fredrickson said, “Pease wrote all of these guys letters and said, ‘Hello, I’m a fan of yours and a fan of the league, thank you for what you have done for baseball. Would you mind signing this baseball card and mailing it back to me?’ He included a return stamp in every letter.”
Fredrickson said not only did many of the former players sign these baseball cards and return them to Pease, but several also included handwritten notes and photographs of their time playing in the Negro leagues.
“In fact, one of the photos that we got back was one that showed a reunion of many of the players at (James Thomas) "Cool Papa" Bell’s house that we believe was taken in the 1990s,” Fredrickson said. “Not only did Pease frame the signed baseball cards, but he also framed all of these notes, letters and photographs.”
Bell was a center fielder in Negro leagues baseball from 1922 to 1946.
One other item that Pease provided to Fredrickson was a poster advertising a July 6, 1949, baseball game at Halliwell Park, home of the Gate City Grays today, between the Harlem Globetrotters baseball team and the House of David.
“Now most people just know the Harlem Globetrotters basketball team, but this poster was advertising the Harlem Globetrotters baseball team playing against the House of David,” Fredrickson said. “The House of David was a group of men who were all Jewish and didn't shave. Both teams traveled the country together and played baseball in towns, following the railroad.”
Fredrickson works to preserve history
Since obtaining all of the Negro leagues baseball memorabilia from Pease, Fredrickson has put together a few presentations for local Rotary Clubs and he has contacted the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to see if they would be interested in adding the artifacts to their collection.
Though he’s focused on the start of the Grays' 2023 season, which kicks off June 1 with a road matchup against the Hyrum Hornets in Hyrum, Utah, followed by the home opener at Halliwell Park against the Smithfield Blue Sox on June 3, Fredrickson said he intends to hand-deliver the Negro leagues baseball memorabilia to the museum once the season is over.
“I’ve been on this quest to have as much knowledge about the Grays and the Negro leagues and finding this (memorabilia) was just amazing,” Fredrickson said. “I am just speechless about it. To know that a piece of Pocatello’s history and its connection to the Negro leagues baseball could be preserved forever is something I almost can’t believe. What a treasure.”
