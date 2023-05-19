Terry Fredrickson holding Negro baseball league cards

Terry Fredrickson, who co-owns the Gate City Grays with his wife Erica, holds a poster of baseball cards of Negro leagues baseball players that Pocatello artist Ron Lewis drew in the 1990s.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — It’s safe to say that when most local residents think about the origins of the Gate City Grays, the Negro baseball leagues of the early 20th century probably don't come to mind.

But for Terry Fredrickson, who co-owns the popular Pocatello baseball team with his wife Erica, the importance of understanding and respecting the connection between the Negro leagues and baseball in the Gate City is paramount.

Signed Negro League baseball cards

A poster of baseball cards of Negro leagues baseball players that Pocatello artist Ron Lewis drew in the 1990s.
Negro baseball league player photos

Some of the photographs that Negro leagues baseball players sent to longtime Idaho State University sports equipment manager Ron Pease after he wrote them asking for signatures on baseball cards drawn by Pocatello artist Ron Lewis.
Note from Negro league baseball player

A note sent to longtime Idaho State University sports equipment manager Ron Pease from a Negro leagues baseball player.
Photo at James Thomas "Cool Papa" Bell’s

A photo depicting a reunion of several Negro leagues baseball players taken at James Thomas "Cool Papa" Bell’s house in the 1990s.
Globetrotters poster for game at Halliwell Park

A poster advertising a July 6, 1949, baseball game at Halliwell Park, home of the Gate City Grays today, between the Harlem Globetrotters baseball team and the House of David.

