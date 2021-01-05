A 47-year-old man visiting from Florida died on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 2, after being discovered in a grove of north-facing trees off the Dreamcatcher lift at Grand Targhee Resort.
According to the Teton County WY Sheriff’s Office, a skier came upon the unconscious snowboarder alone in the East Woods around 2:30 p.m.
Grand Targhee ski patrol started CPR on the man but he was pronounced deceased a short time later, likely due to trauma.
The resort management had not yet prepared a statement by press time. Find more information at tetonvalleynews.net.