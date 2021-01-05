INKOM — Pebble Creek Ski Area has received about a half foot of fresh snow and will open its upper mountain on Wednesday morning, ski area officials announced Tuesday afternoon.
Dana Kmetz, the ski area’s director of marketing and guest services, said the storm that only lightly dusted nearby Pocatello on Monday and Tuesday deposited about 6 inches of new snow on the slopes at Pebble Creek.
“This last storm was a really heavy, wet snow, which is exactly what we needed,” Kmetz said on Tuesday afternoon, when the temperature at Pebble was 24 degrees.
Kmetz said the current snow base at the ski area is a foot deep at the bottom of the Aspen lift, which serves beginning skiers and snowboarders, and 29 inches at the upper mountain, served by the Skyline lift. She said the mid-mountain snowpack depth is 2 feet.
The National Weather Service reported more snow is in the forecast for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The Thursday system has a 60% chance of depositing at least a trace amount of snow and a less than 10% chance of dumping up to an inch of snow. The system starting Friday and continuing into Saturday could dump slightly more snow, the weather service said.
Kmetz advised skiers and snowboarders to be aware that early season conditions exist.
“The (Green) Canyon is skiing really well. We’ve been working on grooming day and night this week,” Kmetz said. “It’s going to be in good shape for an opening.”
Pebble Creek previously opened its Aspen lift on Jan. 2. Kmetz said night skiing will start on Friday and Saturday nights on the Aspen lift.
“We put in a lot of new lighting (on the Aspen area) so there’s quite a bit more terrain that will be lit,” Kmetz said.
On Saturday, Pebble Creek will host its annual Max Safety Day, which is organized by the Pebble Creek Ski Patrol in conjunction with National Ski Area Association. Kmetz said Portneuf Air Rescue hopes to land a helicopter at the ski hill at noon for guests to see, weather providing. At 2 p.m., guests are welcome to participate in a race in which candy bars will be awarded, called Sweet Turns for Safety.
“It’s to remind people to make a lot of turns to stay in control,” Kmetz explained.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, guests will be required to wear face coverings throughout the ski area. Furthermore, there will be a lowered capacity in the lodge, and guests are asked to be considerate of the time they spend indoors and distance from others. A grab-and-go window has been set up to enable guests to be served food from outside on the deck. Pebble Creek will also place an emphasis on selling beer from outside.
The Aspen and Skyline lifts will be open on weekdays, with the Sunshine lift also operating on weekends.