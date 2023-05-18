Growing up on the streets of Tijuana, Mexico, Rudie Aguiar found safety, security and solace the second he stepped on a thin piece of wood topped with griptape and nestled on a set of four polyurethane wheels.
“Skateboarding immediately gave me hope and brought me away from the harsh, cruel reality of where I was living at the time,” Aguiar said. “It placed me in a different world and gave me chances and choices that did not exist for me in the place where I grew up.”
And while Aguiar is already described as a hero by some of the skateboarding students he teaches at his local business, the Pocatello Boarding School, he’s also vying for a chance to become Tony Hawk’s Skatepark Hero.
If successful, Aguiar will earn a chance to session with the legend himself and bring home $10,000 that he says will serve as seed money to invest in a new skatepark in the Gate City area.
“As someone who is trying to reach out into the community and get people to know how much skateboarding can truly add to this community, I see this as a huge opportunity,” Aguiar said. “My goal is to create a community where local youth can be accepted for who they are, to provide a safe place where they can skateboard and they can learn more about each other and themselves.”
Aguiar, now age 42, started skating at 16, about a year before his parents relocated his family from Mexico to Victorville, California. Aguiar would move to the Pocatello area in 2009. As someone who came from a state with some of the most iconic skateparks in the country, Aguiar was a little disappointed when he first saw what the Ross Park skatepark in Pocatello had to offer.
“Living in California I was kind of spoiled with all the skateparks that we had over there,” he said. “When I came here and saw Ross Park, I thought it was just really unfair that communities like ours do not have the right facilities for skateboarders to develop their skills.”
Labeled misfits, bandits and rebels, skateboarders have almost always gotten a bad rap. Rebellious attitudes and general stereotypes aside, it’s likely the damage of personal property that makes the sport so frowned upon in the eyes of the general public. And while there will always be skateboarders who prefer to skate the streets, Aguiar is the first to admit that a good skatepark goes a long way when it comes to protecting property.
Not only is Aguiar pushing for a new skatepark in the Gate City, but he’s also dedicated to providing the next generation of skateboarders with the skills they need to be successful on and off the ramps or rails. And the Pocatello Boarding School is the vehicle for that mission.
“The Pocatello Boarding school is the first skateboarding school in Idaho,” Aguiar said. “It’s designed to teach any level of skateboarder but we specialize in teaching beginners. Our classes range from as young as 5 years old and up to 17 years old. My goal is to create a skateboarder out of every student that walks in the doors, but I also try to impact them in a way that they know their value on and off the board.”
Aguiar’s primary focus is to provide an environment where every student feels safe, loved and comfortable.
“Some children come in and they don't even know how to step on a skateboard, so obviously their confidence level is pretty low,” he said. “They are intimidated. They're afraid. They're shy. My goal is to provide an environment where they feel safe, they're loved and they want to be there. This place is designed to help them break out of their shell and begin to really try.”
He continued, “At the Pocatello Boarding School, you can fail over and over and it doesn't necessarily mean that you're doing something wrong. It's just part of the process of learning how to fall, get up and try it again. That's something super important in life. We have to learn that it’s OK to make mistakes. Then we have to learn from the mistake.”
One of Aguiar’s students is his 6-year-old son Rudie Jr., or "Little Rudie" as Aguiar likes to say, but the boarding school is truly a family focused and operated business. Aguiar’s wife Amelia can often be found toting around their 18-month baby as Aguiar teaches the class, he said.
Aguiar opened the boarding school in September. He currently teaches four days a week, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Initially, the school was first located in the SIXES art studio on Yellowstone Avenue but has since found a permanent home next to Randy’s Tumbling in the suites at 4902 Burley Drive in Chubbuck. The boarding school is located in Suite 8, which Aguiar has appropriately named “Suite SK8.”
In addition to month-to-month tuitions, Aguiar offers a three-month registration option, a one-time “Drop-In Class” and even has scholarship opportunities for students who are dying to learn how to shred but are low on funds.
“I have had the chance to work with a nonprofit that helped us get a jumpstart on scholarship opportunities,” Aguiar said. “We worked with the Idaho Resilience Project who gave us some small grants that helped us basically get our feet on the ground and also provided the first set of scholarships.”
While teaching kids how to skateboard and become better versions of themselves is what’s most rewarding for Aguiar, becoming Tony Hawk’s next Skatepark Hero is something he’s incredibly excited about.
“He is just a legend,” Aguiar said about Hawk. “When it comes to skating vert, he is the equivalent of Michael Jordan to basketball. Also, as an entrepreneur, he's just amazing. I think he's my favorite in the sense of what he's been able to build from skateboarding and the opportunities he has created for other skateboarders to become business owners and pay something themselves from skateboarding.”
Aguiar is currently in the first round of voting to become the next Skatepark Hero and he’s in first place within his group. Those interested in supporting him can vote once every 24 hours via Facebook verification or cast two votes by verifying with a debit or credit card (the process involves a $1 verification on the card to ensure it’s a real person).
Also, people can donate to Hawk’s The Skatepark Project, which aims to bring skateparks to underserved communities, and earn additional votes. Known as “Hero Votes,” people can pay between $10 and $100 to earn the same number of votes. The first round of voting ends May 25 at 8 p.m.
If he wins, Aguiar plans to take the prize money and use it as seed money to help convince other investors to bring a new skatepark to Pocatello.
“I'm trying to keep my cool but the truth is that I'm geeking out about it a little bit,” Aguiar said about possibly winning the contest and being able to skate with Hawk. “It feels so surreal. I’ve seen him at contests but have never been able to talk to him. If I get a chance to meet him I’m sure I will be a little starstruck. That’s definitely something to be excited about."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.