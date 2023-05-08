Blad at SIXES

Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad, left, shakes the hand of SIXES owner Josh Pohlman after declaring May 8-12 H.O.P.E week in Pocatello. Non-profit advisor Ruta Ruta Casabianca, right, has helped SIXES establish S.I.C.K., or the SIXES Institute for Creative Kids.

 Shelbie Harris/Idaho State Journal

POCATELLO — Following a proclamation from Mayor Brian Blad at the SIXES art studio in Pocatello last week, H.O.P.E. week officially kicked off in the Gate City on Monday.

H.O.P.E. sands for Healthy Outcome from Positive Experiences.

Blad spray paints his name at SIXES

Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad spray paints his name to the back wall of the SIXES art studio to commemorate the proclamation of H.O.P.E. Week in Pocatello May 8-12.

