POCATELLO — Following a proclamation from Mayor Brian Blad at the SIXES art studio in Pocatello last week, H.O.P.E. week officially kicked off in the Gate City on Monday.
H.O.P.E. sands for Healthy Outcome from Positive Experiences.
“According to the national HOPE organization, H.O.P.E. is a way of thinking and talking about experiences that support children’s growth and development into healthy, resilient adults,” says one of H.O.P.E. week’s biggest proponents, the Idaho Resilience Project. “It’s based on four essential building blocks for healthy childhood development: relationships, safe environments, social and civic engagement and emotional growth. By providing these building blocks, youth can develop the skills they need to thrive and succeed.”
SIXES recently applied for and obtained some grant funding from the Idaho Resilience Project and has used that money to host a multitude of different classes and events for local youth to help build strong foundations for healthy childhood development.
Blad on May 3 read a proclamation for H.O.P.E. week, which lasts May 8-12.
“Whereas the mental and physical health of children and youth are important to families, communities, health care workers and service providers across Pocatello and … we now know that resilient communities can improve the chances that children will experience connection, safe places to live, learn and play and have opportunities to engage with others… I, Brian C. Blad, do hereby proclaim May 8 through 12, 2023 to be H.O.P.E. Week in Pocatello and encourage citizens to work together to ensure positive childhood experiences for all Pocatello’s children,” Blad said.
SIXES has already been hosting community events for local youth via the grant money provided by the Resilience Project and will continue to do so after H.O.P.E. week ends but are showcasing some of the events this week in conjunction with a national effort.
SIXES on Monday hosted an open house at the art studio, located at 225 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, that owner Josh Pohlman said was designed to provide local youth and families an inside look at what the studio and programs are all about.
“We've had a lot of people curious about who we are and what we do or have heard about some of the events that we are offering but haven’t been able to get engaged yet,” Pohlman said. “The open house was an opportunity for people to come hang out with us, get to know us and find out more about the classes and events we have on deck.”
On Tuesday from 4-7 p.m., SIXES is hosting a Shrinky Dinks class. To help reinforce the benefits of reusing, reducing and recycling, local youth will create an art piece with various plastics that are superheated and reduced down into a smaller version, Pohlman said.
“Shrinky Dinks is an art form that used to be super popular and is making a bit of a resurgence,” Pohlman said. “Basically we take plastics that people would throw away — bottles, pen caps, markers — and use them to make a design at scale. So like a six-by-six inch piece will shrink down to the size of an earring once it’s all done.”
SIXES on Wednesday will be painting a HOPE mural on the side of the Family Services Alliance building on South Arthur from 4-7 p.m. and then youth members can attend class where they make glass pendants at Poky Glass, 515 N. Main St., from 6-9 p.m.
SIXES on Thursday is hosting an upcycle flowers class, which again promotes the idea of recycling, reducing or reusing. Participants will take various recycled materials and combine them to make flower arrangements, Pohlman said.
H.O.P.E. week will end with an pen aerosol class at the SIXES shop from 4-8 p.m. on Friday. This event will give local youth, and adults alike, an opportunity to learn more about spray paint art and the use of aerosol paint as an art medium, said Pohlman, adding that he will also discuss how graffiti as an art medium is different from gang-related graffiti or vandalism.
“We are going to be hanging out at the shop all day and then in the early evening hours we are hosting the open aerosol class,” Pohlman said. “Anybody that is leery or has questions about aerosol art this is the event for you. We're hoping to have some community engagement about what graffiti is, what s graffiti is art and to help kind of break up that taboo and start looking at aerosols as an art medium instead of a tool of vandalism.”
Pohlman said anybody, but particularly local youth, are encouraged to visit the shop this week or the other classes at local businesses and that he’s excited to find ways to give back to the community while also giving the local youth a fun experience. Local youth classes will continue for the summer after H.O.P.E. week on Tuesdays and Thursdays and then all-age concerts will be held at the SIXES shop on Fridays and Saturdays.
All of the H.O.P.E. week events are open house-style and do not require any pre-registration. Any of the future events this summer on Tuesdays and Thursdays will require local youth to sign up and the form can be found on the S.I.C.K., or SIXES Institute for Creative Kids, Facebook page, accessible by visiting facebook.com/groups/663988395501319.
“We’re excited about all of this because H.O.P.E. sands for Healthy Outcome from Positive Experiences and we have seen a deficit in some of those types of programs in our community,” Pohlman said. “By doing this we hope we can provide some equity to some of our local youth while also providing them some fun opportunities to engage in their community.”
