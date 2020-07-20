Six people died from injuries sustained in separate crashes throughout East Idaho from Friday through Sunday, according to Idaho State Police.
State police said a Good Samaritan was also injured after being struck by a drunken driver while aiding another motorist who had crashed near Lava Hot Springs early Saturday.
A one-vehicle crash Friday afternoon between Rexburg and St. Anthony killed three teenagers, and another teenager suffered serious injuries, state police said.
Police said the four teenagers were traveling in a 2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara compact SUV westbound on Highway 20 around 3:10 p.m. when the vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons and overturned.
State police said the teens were not wearing their seat belts and all four were ejected from the vehicle during the crash.
One of the teens died at the scene while two others died at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls where they had been transported — one by ambulance and one by emergency helicopter — following the crash.
The fourth teen was transported by ambulance to Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg for treatment of serious injuries. That teen was later transferred to EIRMC. A condition update on that individual has not yet been released by authorities.
The teens were all from St. Anthony and were the only occupants of the compact SUV. State police said their policy prohibits releasing the names of minors.
At 10:14 a.m. on Friday, a 56-year-old Idaho Falls man driving a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle was killed from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash in Island Park. Police said Roderick Erchul tried to pass a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Caleb Richardsen, 22, of Rigby, while heading eastbound on Yale-Kilgore Road. The motorcycle clipped Richardsen’s vehicle and drove off the left shoulder of the roadway near Old Shotgun Road, police said.
Police said Erchul, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene of the accident.
Idaho State Police investigated another fatality crash involving a motorcyclist at noon on Sunday on Mink Creek Road near South Fork Mink Creek Road south of Pocatello.
Police said Terry Smith, 63, of Moore, was driving eastbound on a Harley-Davidson when he left the roadway off of the right shoulder and struck a guardrail. Police said he was thrown from the motorcycle and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Police said he was not wearing a helmet.
State Police said a Good Samaritan was transported by ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center early Saturday after he was struck by a drunken driver’s 2007 Lincoln Navigator while aiding another motorist who had crashed along a rural road near Lava Hot Springs. The victim’s condition was not available, but police said the injuries did not appear to be life threatening.
Police said Halston Sparrow, of Roy, Utah, has been charged with aggravated driving under the influence in connection with the incident, which occurred at 2 a.m. at 11242 South Dempsey Cree Road.
Police often refer to summer as “the 100 deadliest days” due to the predictable increase in serious accidents during the period.
In 2018, 101 deaths in Idaho were caused by vehicle crashes during the summer. That number declined in 2019 when 91 people died in crashes during the summer. Since May 25 at least 38 people have died from crashes in Idaho according to news releases from Idaho State Police.
Though the weather is clearer during the summer, the season sees more crash-related deaths due to an increase in travel.
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Bryan Lovell said the numbers appeared to be on track to be lower than in 2019, part of a downward trend.
“It looks like we’re lower than last year, but not a lot lower, and it could spike,” Lovell said.
Backcountry roads have been particularly busy this year in terms of crashes, according to Lovell. He suggested more people are looking for recreation closer to home as COVID-19 has made travel more difficult. There have been several ATV crashes, though none of them were fatal according to Lovell.
Though some crashes have been alcohol-related, Lovell said most involved people not paying attention or wearing safety equipment.
“Plan for safety, use your seatbelts and make paying attention to your driving a priority,” Lovell said.
