For the week of Nov. 9 to Nov. 15, Southeastern Idaho Public Health had 402 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 26,392. Out of the 26,392 cases, 25,537 have recovered from COVID-19.
Of those new cases, 219 were in Bannock County, 112 were in Bingham County, 27 were in Franklin County, 12 were in Oneida County, 11 were in Butte County, 10 were in Power County, six were in Bear Lake County, and 5 were in Caribou County.
There were also 6 confirmed deaths, which brings the total to 405 deaths, due to COVID-19. Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.
To help prevent the spread of this virus, it is more important than ever that the public follows the following prevention methods.
— Wear cloth face coverings in public places.
— Practice social distancing (6 feet).
— Stay home if you are sick.
— Avoid people who are sick.
— Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
— Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.
— Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
— Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.
— Get vaccinated as soon as possible.
If you believe you have been exposed, make sure to self-isolate. If you need medical attention, call your health care provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps. Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875.
SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can reach the hotline at 208-234-5875.