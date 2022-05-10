ABERDEEN – When six Aberdeen Middle School students traveled to Yellowstone National Park for a field trip last spring, they expected to see bison and black bears from afar. Instead, they got to meet a well-known individual working on a Netflix national parks docuseries up close—former president Barack Obama.
Then seventh-graders Neida Aldarez, Daniela Garita, Jenilei Allen, Elle Woods, Amanda Klassen, and Hadley Pincock got the opportunity of a lifetime when they were selected to appear in the Netflix docuseries Our Great National Parks, where the met and spoke with Obama in Lamar Valley.
Yet this opportunity to meet with the former president, who was narrating the nature docuseries that was recently released on Netflix in mid-April, came as a complete surprise for the six girls.
"These girls didn’t know until the night before,” said Sherry Yancey, a teacher at Aberdeen Middle School. “We just told them it was a presenter who was popular and famous.”
Most of the girls tossed out names—one popular suggestion was they’d be meeting Leonardo DiCaprio—but it was Elle who guessed correctly.
“Honestly, I knew that Barack Obama was working with Netflix and that he was famous,” Woods said.
The girls met with Obama for a couple of hours where he spoke to them about the importance of the environment and conserving national parks like Yellowstone. The meeting was filmed for a segment of the docuseries, where they are featured in the last episode. The longer interview was additionally released on Netflix After School’s YouTube channel titled “Exploring Yellowstone with President Obama”.
The students explained that this trip and opportunity opened their eyes to the environment and the impact humans have on changing it.
“I’d say I learned more about the wilderness, because (Obama) was talking about how businesses and people are really taking down forests…to build more cities rather than protect it,” Jenilei said.
“It made me realize how important national parks are because it preserves an area where animals can live naturally in their habitat where they don’t have to worry about humans,” Amanda added. “I think it’s really nice to have those areas and also to be able to see what it looked like a hundred, two hundred years ago…it’s just breathtaking. It makes you think a lot more about how the Earth was before we came along and changed the landscape.”
The girls explained that Obama also gave them general life advice regarding social media, the internet, and how it is important not to compare yourself to what you see online. All the girls agreed that he was also kind and had a down-to-earth personality.
“The thing I really liked about it is he made us feel like…we were the important ones and he didn’t try to be above us,” Hadley said. “He wanted to know about us. Like he’d ask a lot about what we’re doing this summer and stuff like that.”
Each of the girls went home with souvenirs gifted to them by both Obama and Netflix, including some of the last White House pens that Obama had in possession from his time during his presidency.
Yancey explained that BBC contacted Yellowstone National Park about including students from around the area in an upcoming nature documentary, and because Aberdeen Middle School takes their seventh-grade class each year to the park, they were the perfect fit for the segment. Yancey was already interested in having students participate in the series, but when she learned exactly who the presenter was, she knew right away that the school would participate in it.
“We were like, well, for sure we’re going to do this,” she said with a laugh.
The six girls explained that the experience is something that they won’t soon forget, and have all kept personal items from that busy weekend to remember it.
“These girls are the most charming girls. They’re very poised. I am just so impressed with them, with the TV interview and with Mr. Obama and everything,” Yancey said. “They have just represented us amazingly.”