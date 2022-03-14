Meridian resident Marissa Anderson sat in an ambulance early Saturday morning, livestreaming her 10-month-old son, who wore a gray outfit covered in bears, and the police officers who were explaining the situation.
Officials told Anderson they had made the decision to take Cyrus into Child Protective Services based on what his doctors said, that he was severely malnourished. Their concern was the care of the child, an officer told her in the ambulance. He said he didn’t want her to go to jail but he needed her to hand over the baby to the EMT.
“I won’t,” Anderson said during the livestream. “He only takes breast milk. He needs me. He really needs me.”
Anderson refused to hand over the child and was arrested.
This interaction set off a small protest at St. Luke’s in Meridian and later retaliation against the officers and a social worker involved in the incident. Ammon Bundy, an independent gubernatorial candidate, stood in a cowboy hat and jeans arguing with the Meridian Police along with other protestors.
An officer approached, pulling Bundy’s arms behind him to arrest him and immediately the small crowd began screaming and cursing, footage from the livestream shows.
“Brownshirts! Gestapo!” a man shouted, referencing an early Nazi militia and the Nazi secret police.
“This was a setup,” someone else yelled.
“This is private property,” an officer explained.
Meridian Police said the child went to the hospital on March 1, suffering from severe malnourishment, according to a news release. The child gained enough weight in the hospital and was released on March 4 into his parents’ care.
At a follow-up appointment, the child had “again lost a significant amount of weight,” the release said, and the parents subsequently canceled the next follow-up and could not be found.
“Meridian Police were contacted and advised this child’s condition could lead to severe injury or even death if not treated,” the release said.
The Idaho Press observed protesters at St. Luke’s Boise on Sunday and Monday.
In the days since Bundy’s arrest, the far-right blog Freedom Man PAC has released the names and photos of the social worker, doctor and two police officers, in a practice known as “doxxing.” The blog also insinuated the social worker had harassed the family and that police officers broke the law.
Candidate for lieutenant governor and current Idaho state Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, posted a link to the blog on her Facebook.
Giddings was censured during the last legislative session for doxxing a statehouse intern who reported rape. Giddings then misled the Ethics Committee.
Meridian leaders have spoken out to support police officers, and some have mentioned Giddings by name.
“Priscilla and Ammon, don’t harass our officers and their families at their homes. That is what a coward would do,” Meridian Councilmember Joe Borton said on Facebook. “You are hypocrites for not publicly telling your supporters to knock it off.”
Councilmember Liz Strader on Monday tweeted, “Doxxing and targeting Police (sic) in their homes is wrong. Meridian will not be intimidated.”
Meridian Mayor Robert Simison said he supported the police because of what they do and how they do it, not when it is convenient politically.
“I do not condone protesters going to individual’s homes, and I urge those organizing these efforts to stop the doxing (sic),” Simison wrote on Facebook. “We can all appreciate that people have the right and freedom to protest (the Meridian Police Department will even help people do it legally), but I do not believe this filters down to individual’s homes for those that are doing their duty while on the job.”
In a Facebook livestream, Councilmember Luke Cavener said Bundy’s “cronies” have been trying to release public information about Meridian officers and a couple other people. He said the assertion of “kidnapping” was ridiculous and asinine. In a statement from Bundy’s campaign, it says the infant had been “medically kidnapped.”
“We back the blue,” Cavener said. “To have your personal information shared by folks because they disagree with a decision you made is gutless, quite frankly, and just speaks to the cronyism that Bundy, as a thug, and his followers try and implement and support.”
The incident appears to highlight the divide in Idaho between the far-right and the right.
Borton, who is a Republican, said on Facebook “Back the Blue” was not a political catch phrase in Meridian. Support for police officers and law enforcement is a common conservative position.
In contrast, the far-right Freedom Man blog expressed a conspiracy theory that “Cops lie. Judges lie. Hospitals kill people for money.”
Rick Green, who was once named one of the worst legislators in Texas by Texas Monthly, set up a campaign called “Save Baby Cyrus from Medical Kidnapping” on the Christian crowdfunding site GiveSendGo. It had raised $36,861 as of Monday afternoon, 73% of the way to its goal of $50,000 to help with legal fees for the family.