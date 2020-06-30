On Monday, June 29, 2020 at approximately 8:51 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle, injury crash on Old Lemhi road near Boots road, east of Salmon.
A juvenile driver was driving eastbound on Old Lemhi road in a 1985 Toyota pickup. The driver went off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, and rolled, coming to rest on its tires.
The driver and three juvenile passengers were not wearing seatbelts. The driver was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. The three passengers were transported by ground ambulance to Steele Memorial Medical Center in Salmon.
The Idaho State Police was assisted by the Lemhi County Sheriff's office. This crash is under investigation.