POCATELLO — Internationally known singer Alex Boye is coming to Pocatello to help a local boy who was severely injured in a swimming accident this past April.
Boye's June 14 concert at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre in Pocatello will help raise funds for 16-year-old Highland High School student Porter Brinton's continued recovery and medical expenses. The concert will start at 7 p.m. and tickets are $20 each. Opening act Paige Stembridge will begin her peformance at 6 p.m.
Brinton is currently paralyzed from the chest down as a result of a swimming accident that occurred when he dove into a pool in St. George, Utah, while on a family vacation.
He's currently receiving treatment at the Craig Neilsen Rehabilitation Hospital at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. His rehabilitation is expected to take several months.
Tickets for Boye's June 14 Pocatello concert can be purchased at the door, at the Idaho State University box office or online at https://westbank.us/shop/alexboye.