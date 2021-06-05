POCATELLO — Internationally known singer Alex Boyé is coming to Pocatello to help a local boy who was severely injured in a swimming accident this past April.
Boyé’s June 14 concert at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre in Pocatello will help raise funds for 16-year-old Highland High School student Porter Brinton's continued recovery and medical expenses. The concert will start at 7 p.m. and tickets are $20 each. Opening act Paige Stembridge will begin her performance at 6 p.m.
“It was all really crazy actually because I got invited by the Pocatello mission president to a big conference for local missionaries during his last two months there,” Boyé said. “He asked if I would come and perform with my band for the missionaries, which is something really different.”
Boyé continued, "I’m actually working on a movie and will use that conference for the finale. But people heard that I was going to be there so they talked to my manager and we decided to do another concert. That is when we heard from some friends who said they had a family member, Porter Brinton, who was in this tragic accident and somehow we just put it all together to serve as a fundraiser as well.”
Brinton is currently paralyzed from the chest down as a result of a swimming accident that occurred when he dove into a pool in St. George, Utah, while on a family vacation.
He's currently receiving treatment at the Craig H. Neilsen Rehabilitation Hospital at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. His rehabilitation is expected to take several months.
Brinton’s family posted an update to GoFundMe.com regarding his rehab, explaining that he has come such a far way since the April 26 incident.
“So many people have asked us how Porter is doing, so here is a short update,” the update on GoFudMe.com said. “Overall, he is doing well considering his new life. The hematoma on his head is slowly decreasing in size and healing. Effects from the concussion are also improving. The hole in his neck is closing up nicely on its own. He can talk and eat anything he wants. He has no control over bowels or bladder so we help him with that as needed.”
The statement continued, “He is working very hard with physical and occupational therapy and I haven’t heard him complain once about how hard or painful it is. He has never refused to go to therapy and he really likes the people working to help him in his rehabilitation. He is meeting with a counselor for his mental health. The muscle groups he can move are getting stronger. He can shrug his shoulders, has some biceps, wrist extension and rotation, but still no movement in his hands and triceps, and is numb from his nipple line down and therefore, no muscles in his core or legs yet. … We will take any slight improvement we can get but realize this is going to be a marathon and not a sprint. Porter said the other day that he doesn’t see any point in being depressed and angry about this new adventure and is trying to maintain a positive attitude about the blessings he currently has.”
Boyé is a multicultural, multigenerational, global artist with over 1 billion views on his YouTube channel. His diverse blend of African-infused pop music and vibrant dynamic visuals have captured a loyal legion of fans across the globe.
The concert set for June 14 is also being filmed for Boyé’s upcoming motion picture, “The Greatest Work.”
“I’m thrilled to be back with the Pocatello community,” Boyé said. “The concert will be about sharing our love of music and spreading love. We hope we can continue prayers and help the Brinton family during this very trying time.”
Tickets for Boye's June 14 Pocatello concert can be purchased at the door, at the Idaho State University box office or online at westbank.us/shop/alexboye.
“This concert was already on the books but when we heard about Brinton we thought it would be great to be able to give back to the community and put on this fundraiser,” Boyé said. “I love the fans here in Idaho, we have built a great relationship and it’s always important for me to give back when I can.”