BOZEMAN, Montana — Drunk people do a lot of stupid things, including on occasion stealing signs from beloved restaurants.

In 2002, the Pickle Barrel, a Bozeman sandwich shop and institution, was the victim of such behavior when its classic, barrel-shaped wooden sign that hung in front of the store was stolen in the middle of the night, not to be seen again for years.

Pickle Barrel Sign Returned

Along with the sign, Owner Jenny O'Brien found this anonymous letter.

