POCATELLO - The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) will be temporarily closing the Interstate 15 Northgate northbound off-ramp on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The off-ramp will be back open to thru traffic after 1 p.m.
Crews will be installing an interstate overhead sign on the northbound off-ramp tomorrow morning. Following northbound Interstate 15, crews will switch over to southbound Interstate 15 to finish installing the remaining overhead sign. The southbound off-ramp will remain open during the sign installation.
This ramp closure will give the crews the room they need to safely install the overhead sign.
The Interstate 15 Northgate interchange project has continued construction and will be completed by this summer.
Please check 511.idaho.gov for current road updates.