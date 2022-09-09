Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad listens to Christine Stevens during Bray censure council meeting (copy)

Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad, fifth from left, listens to council member Christine Stevens during an Aug. 4 council meeting at which the council voted to censure councilman Roger Bray and reaffirm Pocatello as a welcoming city.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes are calling into question what it described as an “ironic” decision for the Pocatello City Council to recently pass a resolution reaffirming the city as a welcoming and inclusive place to live.

Download PDF Shoshone-Bannock Tribes letter to Pocatello

According to a Sept. 1 letter from Fort Hall Business Council Chairman Nathan Small sent to Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad, current council members Rick Cheatum, Linda Leeuwrik and Josh Mansfield and former council members Roger Bray, Claudia Ortega and Christine Stevens, the Tribes say they have “experienced a turbulent and divisive relationship with the city (of Pocatello) that needs to be recognized and addressed in a meaningful way.”

Download PDF City of Pocatello Welcoming Resolution October 2020
Download PDF City of Pocatello Welcoming Resolution August 2022