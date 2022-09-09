POCATELLO — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes are calling into question what it described as an “ironic” decision for the Pocatello City Council to recently pass a resolution reaffirming the city as a welcoming and inclusive place to live.
According to a Sept. 1 letter from Fort Hall Business Council Chairman Nathan Small sent to Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad, current council members Rick Cheatum, Linda Leeuwrik and Josh Mansfield and former council members Roger Bray, Claudia Ortega and Christine Stevens, the Tribes say they have “experienced a turbulent and divisive relationship with the city (of Pocatello) that needs to be recognized and addressed in a meaningful way.”
The letter goes on to detail examples of the rocky history between the Tribes and the city, including environmental conflicts involving the companies of FMC and Simplot, and, among others, economic development disputes involving the Pocatello Regional Airport property, railroad right of ways and the Northgate Development project.
In response to the letter, Blad said the city values its relationship with the Tribes, describing the relations as being “decent.”
“I am not sure what the Tribes are arguing about in the welcoming resolution that we passed,” Blad said. “I think what the resolution does is it acknowledges that we have all sorts of different types of people living here. I don’t think it excludes the tribal members at all and in fact it was one of the driving forces for the resolution actually.”
Blad did admit that there has been some contention between the Tribes and the city over the years, but said both parties have worked hard in the past to mend that relationship.
The Tribes contend the “city of Pocatello and Bannock County often fail to recognize that the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes were, and are, an active player in the development of the city and the county because bothe entitled were developed within the original 1867 Fort Hall Reservation boundaries.”
“The reservation was created for the exclusive use of Indians and federal staff,” the Tribes said in the letter. “There is a long history of encroachment and trespass onto the original reservation boundaries by railroads, businesses and pioneers that resulted in political pressure to sell and cede the southern portions of the original reservation.”
Additionally, the Tribes say in the letter that the casino, hotel, annual festival held on the reservation and recreational opportunities account for 40 percent of visitor traffic to the region. With over 800 employees, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes are one of the largest employers in Southeast Idaho, the Tribes state in the letter.
Moreover, the Tribes’ letter states “the U.S. government condemned the reservation lands for national security during World War II without tribal consent” resulting in the land at the Pocatello Regional Airport being awarded to the city.
“The airport has been a contentious topic and the Tribes have been repeatedly excluded from economic development and was a victim of discriminatory clauses prohibiting the communication or interaction as indicated in a Federal Aviation Administration letter,” the Tribes said in its letter. “The Tribes request to be recognized and actively involved in airport management and economic development.”
In terms of environmental disputes, the Tribes contend the city “sided with industrial giants FMC and Simplot, in addition to the surrounding counties, to oppose the Tribes’ efforts toward environmental protections of reservation lands, waters and the health and welfare of the tribal community.”
The Tribes and the city have different views regarding the ownership of the right of ways for the railroads on the reservation that are no longer used for railroad purposes, which has resulted in active litigation between the two sides, the Tribes’ letter states. Cheatum, who is the Pocatello City Council president, declined to comment on the entire letter because of the active litigation involved with the railroad right of way dispute.
Additionally, the Tribes say the cities of Pocatello and Chubbuck with the Northgate Development project continue to “expand within ceded lands of the original Fort Hall Reservation, edging closer and closer to the current reservation boundaries,” which has raised tribal concerns about the overuse of natural resources.
“We already have limited water, solid waste disposal, housing and crowded schools in the region,” the Tribes said in the letter.
Regarding education, the Tribes say over 800 American Indian students attend the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District, “however our educational relationship with the school board has been fractured and inconsistent.” The Tribes cited as an example the district’s unwillingness to allow tribal students attending District 25 the option to choose what school they would attend when the district was redrawing its boundaries and removing its school-of-choice policy in 2018.
Also, the Tribes say the school board failed to consult the Tribes when the district opted to reinstall the historic neon Indian chief sign to a school district building on Main Street in Pocatello after it was removed from Pocatello High School when the school changed its name and moniker from the Indians to the Thunder in 2020.
The Tribes said it was “disturbing to see the City Council’s uninformed decision regarding the lack of diversity in the Pocatello area and the disparaging treatment toward American Indians and tribal government in the local community.” The Pocatello City Council recently saw half of its members — Bray, Ortega and Stevens — resign following months of divisiveness between two council factions and weeks of ugliness following statements at two July council meetings by Bray regarding how the city’s lack of crime and diversity compared to some other communities should factor into the Pocatello Police Department’s staffing level.
Amid the monthslong strife, the Pocatello City Council voted in August to censure Bray and pass a resolution reaffirming Pocatello as a welcoming and inclusive place to live.
The first time a version of that resolution was passed was in October 2020 when the city wanted to make public its intention to inform the administration of former President Donald Trump that Pocatello was a place that would accept refugees, according to Larry Gebhardt, a former member of the Pocatello Human Relations Advisory Committee who initially drummed up the idea.
The initial resolution stated “the city has long been recognized as a place where all of its residents thrive and are essential to contribute to the city’s economic growth and overall prosperity for current and future generations.”
When the second iteration of the resolution was put in front of the City Council last month, the above section was changed to read, “Pocatello’s history and traditions are based around ethnic, cultural, racial and religious groups working together to build our community since its founding more than 130 years ago.”
Stevens during the August City Council meeting questioned how much of a welcoming city Pocatello really is, citing as evidence what she described as a poor relationship between the city and members of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes on the Fort Hall Reservation.
“Regarding the portion of the resolution stating that Pocatello has had a warm and welcoming relationship with diverse peoples, including indigenous tribes, since our inception (is) insulting and a perfect example of white culture rewriting history to make itself look good,” Stevens said during the Aug. 4 meeting. “Did anyone run this language by the Tribal Council in Fort Hall to see if they have the same view of our inclusive, respectful relationship over the decades? If we have such a wonderful relationship with our indigenous community members and neighbors, why do they repeatedly take us to court? I certainly did not hear that the relationship between Pocatello and indigenous people was great when I was (a principal) at Hawthorne (Middle School) and served a number of Native American students and their families.”
In its recent letter, the Tribes say it believes that having a consensual and harmonious relationship with the city is beneficial.
“Future collaborative efforts can provide accurate information to the city, county and local community members of our tribal history, government and contemporary economic issues,” the Tribes said in the letter. “The Tribes suggest that this can be accomplished via a multi-party cooperative agreement and the Business Council is willing to begin discussions.”
Blad said the Tribes and the city had previously been meeting together on a regular basis but that the Tribes abruptly ended those discussions.
“For a few years straight I met with Fort Hall Business Council Chairman Nathan Small and other governmental entities, inviting anyone that bordered the reservation land to attend the meetings,” Blad said. “I thought we made some good progress but the Tribes ultimately decided that those meetings were no longer needed. We have done a number of things to involve and acknowledge the Tribes over the years. I have offered to make a proclamation about our relationship for the last seven or eight years but the Tribes have not been given wordings that were acceptable to them. We tried to put a display at the airport recognizing the Tribes and we haven't heard back from them on that. I think the city has done quite a bit to involve the Tribes. But there again, we are always willing to sit down and talk to them and to see what else we can do.”
Fort Hall spokesperson Randy’L Teton said she wants the Tribes to have a better relationship with the city of Pocatello on a council-to-council level, adding that it wasn’t really the fault of anyone that regular discussions between the city and the Tribes ended.
“We understand that we do have departments that work really well together, energy and water for example, but it’s on the leadership level that we really need to mend our relationship,” Teton said. “The city of Pocatello needs to foster a better relationship with the Tribes. This could happen with regular meetings. We have had them in the past but it has always been us inviting them.”
When informed that Blad said the Tribes ended the discussions between the two groups, Teton said, “That needs to be addressed between Blad and Nathan (Small). It really wasn’t anybody’s fault that these meetings ended and I know there were a lot of things going on at that time. It was really hard to schedule everybody. We need to have the two entities come together.”
Teton said the Tribes will be following up on the letter sent to the Mayor and City Council next week sometime and she has encouraged Chairman Small to author an opinion piece in the Idaho State Journal further explaining the relationship between the Tribes and the city.