FORT HALL — The U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued a decision on Aug. 17 to close the American Falls Archaeological District and a portion of the Lake Channel area to rock climbing and off-highway vehicle use in Power County, Idaho.

“The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes (Tribes) are pleased with the decision as it is not often that a federal agency closes public lands to specifically protect cultural resources,” stated Lee Juan Tyler, Fort Hall Business Council Chairman.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.