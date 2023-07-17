The Idaho Youth Challenge Academy held an honoring ceremony at the Tribal Council Chambers in Fort Hall earlier this month.
The program was created in 2012 for adolescents ages 15-18 as a quasi-military alternative school and allows high school dropouts, or those at risk of it, to get a second chance in a highly structured environment. The academy, located in the small town of Pierce, northeast of Nez Perce Reservation in Northern Idaho, is a condensed five-month program that is completely free of charge and counts for a full year of accreditation.
The academy was started by Gary Sayler, a retired major general and former adjutant general for the state of Idaho. Sayler contacted the legislature and governor, working closely with them and the National Guard Bureau to secure funding for the school.
“I always envisioned a program that would help kids,” Sayler said. “I know initially there was a lot of pushback against Idaho having a program because we didn't have a large total number of dropouts the other states have. But my position always was if we have drop off in Idaho, we deserve a program as much as any other large state and they agreed with us.”
The school itself emphasizes student discipline and personal responsibility, imparting the intense structure of a military-style schedule. Recruits get up at 6 a.m., making their beds and keeping their effects neat and tidy, while learning the core concepts necessary in high school and following a regiment that keeps them focused.
“I think the best testimony about the impact the school has on the kids is if you talk to the parents of those children,” Sayler said. “They get up in the morning and they make the bed. They want to help do the dishes. They take out the garbage voluntarily. There's such a change in the kids...I think you'll see them succeed in virtually every walk of life whether it's being a carpenter, a plumber, a teacher, a doctor or to be a military leader. I think it instills in them the confidence that they can succeed.”
Graduates from the past two years were in attendance and were treated to two black hawk helicopters that were deployed to usher major general Michael Garshak and his entourage to the Fort Hall Tribal Business Council center, who were honored as distinguished guests. The center is located at 306 Pima Drive in Fort Hall.
Academy alumni were recognized for their academic achievements, received encouragement and wisdom from the tribal council and were given a chance to speak on how the program has positively impacted their lives.
“That's what the program is based on, giving kids a second chance to succeed in life,” Sayler said. “I think the school has proven that. I think that the young men and women from this tribe that have gone have all come back better. Personally, I can't wait until maybe 20 years from now when I come back here and one of the Youth Challenge graduates is now sitting up here as part of the tribal council. That's my goal.”
Many of the youth received academic excellence awards, with many achieving 4.0 GPAs during the five month semester among a litany of other decorations. Gabriel Montoya, one of the recipients of the 4.0 star and an honoree at the ceremony, reflected on his time at the academy.
“The main reason why I went there was so I could become physically stronger and work on myself emotionally,” said Montoya. “I'm just glad I went and it was a good experience. Now I'll be able to use the scholarship from there and be able to attend the University of Idaho in Moscow.”
For all graduates of the academy, the message of personal reasonability is clear. Discipline matters and can help anyone find the clarity it brings to focus on themselves and create a brighter path to their future.
When the students return from their journey, they’ve grown not only into burgeoning adults, but have the emotional and physical fortitude to shape their own destinies — something that is especially important for the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, whose rich culture reflects their inherent fortitude and whose strength is mirrored in the hearts and minds of future generations.
For those interested in learning more about the program or would like to apply, can visit their website at: idyouthchallenge.com.
