FORT HALL — The leaders of Elders for Justice, the Last Generation say the phone system at Fort Hall Indian Health Service has been a mess since 2004, and still nothing has been done to fix it.
Member Nancy Eschief-Murillo, who is a former Fort Hall Business Council chairperson, has heard of people experiencing medical problems having to wait upwards of four hours to get through to the right person.
It's one of many examples of significant deficiencies in health care service on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation that the Tribal elders hope to highlight during a public forum they've organized for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel & Event Center.
Testimony about Native American health care concerns will be taken and recorded at the event to be sent to policymakers with relevant entities including the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Indian Health Service, and the Idaho congressional delegation.
Leaders with other tribes and several state and government representatives have also been invited to attend. Complimentary snacks and lunch will be served, and face coverings are required. The Fort Hall Business Council provided funding for the event, which will be shared on Zoom for those who can't attend in person.
In addition to general medical care, optical, dental and mental health care will also be discussed. A notary will be on hand to notarize verbal statements, and personnel will be available to put verbal statements into writing. Though they can't be certain how large the crowd will be, they're planning on feeding 100 people.
Eschief-Murillo said the mortality rate on the reservation has been far too high, due in large part to inaccessible health care. She said 87 Tribal members died in 2021.
"We're a small population and yet we had that many deaths, and it's not all COVID," Eschief-Murillo said. "Something is going to change and it's going to change for the better because we can't keep losing our people."
Other event organizers include Marina FastHorse, Belma Colter, Inez Preacher, Fernanda Shay and Wilma Teton.
A core concern of the group's is that existing federal policies tend to deny coverage for preventative health care.
"You have to have your doctor say, 'This is life-threatening or it will be' before they will pay for it," Eschief-Murillo said. "They need to open up these priorities so our people can get health care to prevent it rather than just paying for it on their deathbed."
Eschief-Murillo emphasized that health care is a treaty right, reaffirmed in a December federal court decision involving the Sioux Tribes. Furthermore, she said there's nobody to replace the Shoshone-Bannock members who are dying prematurely.
Eschief-Murillo said just two doctors serve the entire reservation, as well as Native Americans who come for health care from surrounding areas. She said the Indian Health Service has never been 100 percent funded and getting full funding — plus additional funding to cover more staff, doctors and treatments —will be another priority discussed during the upcoming event.
Eschief-Murillo said the Indian Health Service is also the payer of last resort, requiring veterans health care, Medicaid, private insurance and other coverage to be tapped first.
Teton, 74, was diagnosed with a detached retina while living in South Dakota. If the condition is left untreated, she explained she could go blind. Though the Shoshone-Bannock Reservation has an optometrist, Teton said there's no local specialist to make the diagnosis and refer her for treatment.
"I want preventative care. However, that's not accessible to us — not unless it portends to the loss of life or limb," Teton said.
Teton also experienced health care challenges when her late ex-husband was prescribed the wrong medication on the reservation for his diabetes. He didn't get the right prescriptions until he went to specialists off the reservation, which isn't covered.
"The majority of the elders, they are on a fixed income," Teton said. "The majority of them take care of children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren."
The group of elders are planning a second forum in mid-June to focus on issues in Tribal justice and law enforcement, and a third forum is planned for a few months later on land issues affecting Tribes.