The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel
The Stone Temple Pilots are headlining a concert with Daughtry at the Shoshone Bannock Casino Hotel on the Fort Hall Reservation in July.
The show is set for 8 p.m. on July 16 at the Casino Hotel's outdoor entertainment venue, according to an announcement from the Shoshone Bannock Tribes.
The Tribes also announced on Monday that another performer, Cedric the Entertainer, will be performing stand-up at the Casino Hotel on July 15.
Tickets for both shows go on sale this Friday at www.shobangaming.com.
Other performances the Casino Hotel has announced for this summer include Brad Paisley on June 25, Nelly and TI on June 24, and Tracy Morgan on May 6.
