POCATELLO — Idaho State University is warning the public to stay away from the area of a fast-food restaurant near campus because of a Wednesday night shooting.
ISU sent a text message alert to all students, staff and faculty around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday stating that the shooting occurred at the Taco Bell eatery at South Fifth Avenue and East Humbolt Street.
ISU said that the shooting suspects have not yet been identified.
Initial reports indicate that no one was wounded during the shooting but Pocatello police are continuing to investigate.
Pocatello police are expected to release more information soon so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.