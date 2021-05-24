A Southeast Idaho woman known for her role in representing the Shoshone-Bannock people was chosen to be a participant in the Women in Community Leadership Panel Discussion on May 20 in Boise.
Randy’L Teton, who is the youngest and only living model for the Sacajawea dollar coin that was first issued in 2000, spoke about her experience as a first-generation college graduate who trail-blazed her own path and how her decisions led her to become the public affairs manager for the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.
Pocatello resident Alina Rahim was also part of the panel.
“My (topic was) … based on the reservation and serving the underrepresented numbers and discussing my journey into leadership and how people are impacted by our leadership roles,” said Teton, who was raised on the Fort Hall Reservation in Lincoln Creek District.
The panel discussion, which was held at the Idaho State Museum, included three other female leaders from across Idaho including Rahim, Boise resident Jill Humble and Boise resident Jana Kemp, who moderated.
The discussions centered around these women’s journeys and how they forged their own paths and pursued leadership roles to help foster a healthy and productive community around them. In addition, each panelist addressed a specific generation, Teton said.
“Alina’s been doing a lot of activism for youth activism and using social media to get her voice out,” she said. “So she (talked) about the newer generation of upcoming leaders. And then I … (represented) my generation from a Tribal perspective, and Jill Humble (spoke) about the things that have changed from the time when she was running for the Governor of Idaho.”
Teton, who attended several colleges in New Mexico and Colorado and received her Associate of Fine Arts degree in museum studies and a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in art history and Native American studies, said that the decision to pursue higher education and thus leave the reservation was something that not many Native Americans — especially Native American women — did back in the 1990s, but she had one desire in particular she wanted to chase.
“I wanted to be the first Native American museum director in the state of Idaho and represent our people from a Tribal perspective,” she explained.
While she ultimately didn’t go into this field, Teton was able to make history herself when she was chosen to be the model for the Sacajawea dollar coin in 1998, at the age of 23, which made her the youngest and only living model on United States currency.
This opened up the opportunity for her to travel across the country to promote the coin and teach people about Sacajawea while she also gained experience that would prepare her for leadership roles down the road.
“I was able to learn how to conduct myself on camera, how to fine-tune my message, and … it was just like a princess learning to be a queen. That’s how I kind of looked at it,” she said. “You learn more because you’re put in that spotlight overnight.”
Teton explained that she could have lived and worked in Washington, D.C., after college, but it was her choice to return home to Idaho to represent her heritage and cultivate in her community.
“We’re the largest reservation in the state of Idaho,” she said, referring to Fort Hall. “There’s a total of five tribes in the whole state, and we’re the largest land based and population based … so a lot of good things are always happening in Fort Hall. Culturally and economically, we’re always doing something to advocate for our treaty, for our environment and our people.”
Other experiences also helped her develop the leadership skills she has today, including becoming crowned as Miss Shoshone-Bannock, and interning in New York City at the National Museum of American Indian, of which she said she was at many times the only Native American woman intern in many of the internship programs.
In 2020, she was selected as one of the 100 Native American Women in the United States in recognition of Teton’s contributions to Native American history.
“That one actually made national headlines and only one hundred Native American women in the whole United States were selected,” she said. “So I feel very humbled to be included for my contributions to Native American history because I do feel like Sacajawea’s plight and my plight are very similar. We’re both blazing our own paths.”
While she has been the current public affairs Manager for the tribe for about 10 years, Teton said that she had to navigate the position as a young woman when she first took on the role, especially since she was the then-youngest executive-level employee working for the council.
“In our tribal history with the government there’s a lot more men involved at that level of job and not a lot of females, so when I was first hired, my bosses were all males,” she said. “So coming into a very male-dominated sector I had to learn how to find my place and my voice even though I traveled a lot in my previous experience.”
Teton explained that she is proud to be part of a generation of women in Idaho who are forging their own paths and stepping into leadership roles.
“I feel like we’re all kind of forging these paths saying that, you know, we no longer have to stay home and cook and clean,” she said. “It’s interesting because a lot more men are staying home and a lot more women are in the work environment. So it’s definitely very interesting. And I feel that this discussion reminds us that we can all be trailblazers.”
Another part of her is proud to be representing Native American women as well.
“I’m happy to serve my community off the Reservation and my family and that it’s been an honor representing Sacagawea on a national level and that this is about knowing the true history versus reading about it,” she said.
She recounted several instances where she experienced situations where people said she didn’t sound Native American, and she hopes to beat down stereotypes like these.
“So obviously there’s a misconception about Native American people and that you have to look and sound a certain way," she said. “And for me I’m dispelling those stereotypes. … So often it’s all about representing your own history and being your voice. And I think that’s what I want people to understand.”