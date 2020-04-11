On the 9th of April 2020, the Power County Sheriff’s Office with the help of the American Falls Police Department, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Blackfoot Police Department executed a Search Warrant at 451 Tyhee Ave. in American Falls, Idaho.
The residents were identified as Mark Reaves (58) and Tamy Reaves (59).
Numerous types of drugs were found in the residence along with a large quantity of drug paraphernalia.
Neither of the Reaves have been taken into custody at this time.
Reports are being forwarded to the Power County Prosecutor’s Office for charging decisions.
NOTE: The Power County Sheriff's Office said that Tamy and Mark Reaves will be sent summonses informing them of the charges against them.