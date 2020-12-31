The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect and two deputies who were involved in a deadly shooting Wednesday morning.
Peter Kerry England, 21, was shot and killed in an apartment complex parking lot after he reportedly pointed a gun at deputy Cooper Merrill and Sgt. Dino Vidal.
Both deputies have been placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated by the East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force.
According to a sheriff's office news release, the incident started when an Idaho Falls Police Department officer responded to reports of a suspicious driver. When the officer attempted to perform a traffic stop, the driver, later identified as England, attempted to elude the officer.
The officer reported the car's description and last known location. Vidal and Merrill witnessed the car driving east on 17th Street and turn onto Falcon Drive before pulling into the apartment complex. The news release states the deputies drove into the parking lot and found the car parked with the driver's door open.
England reportedly appeared from behind a car parked near his own and began walking toward Vidal while pointing a gun at him. The news release states England ignored an instruction from the deputies to show his hands. Vidal and Merrill opened fire after England continued to point the handgun at Vidal. England moved behind a vehicle in response.
The release states the deputies saw England "go down to the ground" and approached him.
The deputies performed life-saving measures with the assistance of an Idaho Falls Police Department officer who arrived on scene and a passerby who was a nurse. Idaho Falls Fire Department Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene and confirmed England was dead.
The handgun carried by England was recovered and had a fully loaded magazine. A shotgun was found in his car. Four cars and a nearby structure were damaged by police gunfire. No other injuries were reported.
"The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office extends its heartfelt sympathy to the England family and appreciation to the nearby residents for their patience while the area was temporarily closed," the sheriff's office said in the news release.
England was on probation at the time of his death. He was arrested in August after he admitted to threatening a man with a gun at a bowling alley. He was sentenced to unsupervised probation a month later after the aggravated assault charge was reduced to misdemeanor exhibition of a weapon as part of a plea agreement.