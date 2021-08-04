BLACKFOOT — One suspect is dead, one is in police custody and one remains on the loose following a Wednesday morning incident in Blackfoot that left a Bingham County sheriff’s deputy with a gunshot wound.
The deputy is expected to survive the shooting that occurred following a police pursuit of a vehicle involved in a 7:50 a.m. Wednesday hit-and-run crash near the Methodist church on the 100 block of South University Avenue in Blackfoot, authorities said. The wounded deputy’s name has not been released.
Blackfoot police spotted the suspect’s vehicle around 8 a.m. Wednesday and a slow-speed chase ensued until the vehicle crashed on South Shilling Avenue between Rich and Smith streets.
Three suspects ran from the vehicle, and subsequently one of them shot the sheriff’s deputy in the arm, authorities said. The deputy was transported to the hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Many of the details of what happened next have not been released.
The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body of a male suspect was subsequently found at the scene, another male suspect was later taken into custody and a female suspect remains at large. Police have not disclosed the cause of death of the deceased male suspect.
Authorities said they know the identity of the female suspect and she poses no threat to public safety. None of the suspects’ names have been released.
If you have any information on the female suspect’s whereabouts or about Wednesday morning’s incident, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 208-785-1234.
The shooting of the deputy triggered a massive search of dozens of law enforcement officers from several local agencies.
Police went door to door Wednesday morning and afternoon searching for the male and female suspects in Blackfoot, eventually apprehending the male.
Details on his capture have not been released.
During their search for the two suspects, police temporarily locked down two Blackfoot schools that were holding summer classes.
Police used automated phone calls to contact Blackfoot residents to alert them of the “dangerous” suspects on the loose and urged everyone to lock their doors and windows.
South Shilling Avenue between Rich and Smith streets was closed to all traffic for several hours because of the incident.
The shooting is being investigated by the North Critical Incident Team with the Idaho Falls Police Department being the lead agency.