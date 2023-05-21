Boat rescue water stock image file photo

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies rescued a man who overturned on a kayak this afternoon on Palisades Reservoir.

Around 4pm, Deputies were patrolling on the water near the McCoy Creek area when they came upon an upside down kayak, life jacket and paddle with no one around it. During a quick check of the shoreline they located an adult male who had been on the kayak, finding him barefoot and very cold.

