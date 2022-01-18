LOGAN, Utah — A Providence-based chiropractor was arrested on Friday after Cache County Sheriff’s deputies say he inappropriately touched two patients during “breast mapping” examinations.
Neil Louis Erickson, 66, was booked into the Cache County Jail on suspicion of two counts of second-degree forcible sexual abuse. Formal charges with the 1st District Court have yet to be filed.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, two adult females reported the incidents of abuse in October; they indicated Erickson inappropriately touched them during chiropractic exams, an accusation he has denied.
An affidavit filed with the court states one alleged victim sought treatment from Erickson to address back, shoulder and neck pain. The woman told deputies Erickson grabbed her breast “in a manner that she thought he was trying to see how heavy it was,” and then cinched her bra with a purported shoelace — actions she felt were inappropriate as Erickson hadn’t asked permission. The alleged victim, according to deputies, felt “violated, shocked and confused,” during the incident.
Deputies wrote Erickson then recommended the woman undergo a “breast mapping” exam where he would “document every tiny lump, bump or cyst so he could monitor them for any changes.”
The affidavit indicates a second alleged victim, seeking treatment for back pain, was also asked about participating in a “breast mapping” exam. Though he knew the woman recently had a mammogram, deputies wrote, Erickson told her he still wanted to proceed with the examination. Though the woman felt like “something wasn’t normal,” deputies wrote, she proceeded with the exam.
During a confrontational phone call with one of the victims, Erickson admitted to performing the “breast mapping” exam and said it was a product available online. According to deputies, Erickson told her other doctors did not engage in thorough note taking during similar procedures and subsequently didn’t know “from year to year what has changed.”
According to the affidavit, Erickson stated he didn’t “want to make a big deal of this because people don’t expect this kind of service from a chiropractor, and I don’t want people to think I’m creepy, because I’m not.”
When interviewed by law enforcement, Erickson denied being inappropriate with his patients. He told deputies “breast mapping” was modeled from an online product and it was his idea.
According to the press release, deputies executed a search warrant at Erickson’s office and he was subsequently arrested.
Documents filed with the court indicated Erickson was granted bail in the amount of $5,000.