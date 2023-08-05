Bannock County Sheriff's Office stock image file photo
LAVA HOT SPRINGS — Emergency responders were called to four separate incidents in Lava Hot Springs on Saturday involving people needing immediate medical attention.

Two individuals were transported via ambulances to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment of injuries as a result of those incidents.

(1) comment

Old Crow

Ha ha.......we either have free speech or we don't.

I guess that Ian Fennell says......we don't. The fascist leftists hate it when dominate these Threads. Total DOMINATION! I whip these liberals

Just like kunta kinte. Say it..........Toby.

