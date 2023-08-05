LAVA HOT SPRINGS — Emergency responders were called to four separate incidents in Lava Hot Springs on Saturday involving people needing immediate medical attention.
Two individuals were transported via ambulances to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment of injuries as a result of those incidents.
The first incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday when a woman fell and broke her wrist in Lava, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office reported.
Sheriff's deputies and an ambulance responded to the woman, who ended up being transported to PMC via private vehicle.
The next incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. when a teenage girl floating on the Portneuf River in Lava Hot Springs suffered a head injury, authorities said.
Emergency responders came to her aid and she was transported via ambulance to PMC.
A man, also floating on the Portneuf in Lava, suffered a head injury around 4 p.m. and he too was rushed to PMC via ambulance, authorities said.
The man and teenage girl are both expected to survive, the sheriff's office said.
Around 5:30 p.m. another man required medical attention. He was in the Lava hot pools when he started having difficulty breathing, authorities said.
Sheriff's deputies and an ambulance responded and provided medical assistance to the man, who did not require transport to the hospital, the sheriff's office said.
Emergency responders have frequently responded to Lava Hot Springs this summer. Just last weekend a young woman fell on a walking trail in Lava and struck her head on a rock. The woman, who lost consciousness during the incident, was rushed via ambulance to PMC for treatment.
Authorities haven't released the names of any of those recently requiring medical attention in Lava.
