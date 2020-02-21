LOGAN, Utah — The Cache County Sheriff’s Office in northern Utah is looking for a man serving a sentence for firearm and drug charges who escaped custody on Thursday.
Abraham Gamez, 19, had been granted access to the program in early February. According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, Gamez gained employment through a local temp agency and was allowed temporary release from the jail for a work shift Wednesday evening. He was supposed to report to the jail on Thursday morning but never returned. His whereabouts are currently unknown to law enforcement.
“Gamez is a known drug user and gang affiliate with a local criminal history,” the press release states.
According to the press release, Gamez has been incarcerated since August 2019 and was scheduled to be released in October 2020.
On Aug. 7, the Cache-Rich Drug Task Force searched Gamez’s home in Hyrum, according to a probable cause affidavit. Deputies alleged to have found drugs and paraphernalia, in addition to a stolen firearm. The affidavit states law enforcement believed the gun was stolen in a prior aggravated robbery incident.
On Friday, Cache County prosecutors filed a third-degree escape from official custody charge against Gamez, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information regarding Gamez to immediately call 911 or (435)753-7555.