AMMON — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a local man who hasn’t been seen since March 1.
Arthur Pupedis, age 70, signed himself out of the assisted living facility on Curlew Drive in Ammon where he resided on March 1. He told the facility’s staff that he was headed to Salt Lake City and planned to return to the assisted living facility on March 5.
When Pupedis had not returned as of March 6, officials at the facility reported him missing to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office issued press releases on Sunday and Monday about Pupedis’ disappearance and confirmed that he was still missing as of Tuesday.
Authorities said it is very out of the ordinary for Pupedis to be gone for this long without apparently contacting anyone.
The Sheriff’s Office said there are some concerning factors regarding Pupedis’ disappearance, one being that he has several medical issues that require medication but he did not take any of his medication with him when he left his assisted living facility on March 1.
The Sheriff’s Office inspected Pupedis’ living quarters at the facility and there was no evidence that he had taken any items that he would have needed for an overnight stay somewhere else.
All indications are that he left the facility with only the clothes he was wearing and the cane he used for walking. The Sheriff’s Office said video cameras at the facility showed Pupedis leaving with his cane in hand while wearing a green military type jacket with a hood and carrying yellow gloves.
It was thought that perhaps Pupedis was traveling to Salt Lake City to visit the Veterans Affairs hospital there. But the Sheriff’s Office said there are no indications he visited the Salt Lake City VA hospital or any other medical facility in the region.
Furthermore, authorities said their investigation into Pupedis’ disappearance revealed he had no car or other means to travel to Salt Lake City. He also has no family in the area who could have driven him anywhere, the Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities also found no evidence that Pupedis traveled anywhere via taxi or bus after leaving his assisted living facility.
Pupedis moved into the assisted living facility from the Mackay area about two years ago and showed no signs of dementia, though he does have physical limitations due to his medical conditions, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Authorities have contacted Pupedis’ friends and acquaintances but none of those individuals were able to provide any clues on where he could be.
Pupedis is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. He possibly has a tattoo on one of his arms.
The Sheriff’s Office said anyone with any information on Pupedis’ whereabouts should immediately contact the Bonneville County emergency dispatch center at 208-529-1200.