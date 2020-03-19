POCATELLO — The Bannock County Sheriff's Office on Thursday arrested a local man in connection to the Friday hit-and-run death of a local cyclist.
Sheriff's deputies took Tyler D. Carter, 38, of Pocatello, into custody without incident Thursday morning, Bannock County Chief Deputy Tony Manu said Thursday afternoon during a press conference at the Bannock County Sheriff's Office.
Bannock County Prosecutor Steve Herzog said at the press conference that Carter will face one felony count of leaving the scene of an accident for the Friday evening hit-and-run crash that caused the death of 40-year-old Bobette “Bobbi” Wilhelm of Pocatello.
Carter could face additional charges as the investigation, which remains ongoing, continues to develop, Herzog added.
Carter is currently being held without bond at the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello, said Herzog, adding that a 6th District Judge will likely set his bond later Thursday.
An off-duty Bannock County Sheriff's Office deputy and his fiancee found Wilhelm's body a few hours after she was reported missing on Monday morning. The pair located Wilhelm at the bottom of a ravine off of Buckskin Road east of Pocatello.
Authorities said that Wilhelm was struck by a green 1989-99 GMC pickup truck or SUV around 6:45 p.m. Friday while bicycling on Buckskin Road and the force of the impact threw her into an adjacent ravine where she later died.
Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen said local residents and social media played a crucial role in Carter's quick apprehension. Manu said authorities identified Carter as a suspect within 24 to 36 hours after Wilhem's body was discovered.
Manu said Carter was the driver of the vehicle that struck Wilhelm and he drove away from the scene after the collision. Furthermore, Manu said the force of the collision left vehicle parts from the pickup or SUV in the roadway, which is how authorities were able to locate the vehicle Carter was allegedly driving when he struck Wilhem's bike.
Manu told the Journal after the press conference there is no evidence to suggest Carter and Wilhelm knew each other, nothing that would suggest why Carter allegedly fled the scene after striking Wilhelm nor why Carter was driving on Buckskin Road at the time of the collision.
Authorities said Wilhelm was struck while bicycling on Buckskin Road near Parks Road on Friday evening and remained alive for some time after the crash before succumbing to her injuries.
Herzog said Carter is expected to make an initial court appearance on Friday, during which the judge will assign a preliminary hearing date where prosecutors will determine if there is enough evidence against Carter to send his case to trial. Herzog said the hearing will likely be held at the 6th District Juvenile Detention Center courthouse as the Bannock County Courthouse is expected to be closed for deep cleaning to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
If convicted of the felony leaving the scene of an accident charge, Carter faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
This story will be updated later today, so stick with Idahostatejournal.com.