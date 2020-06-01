A 25-year-old Shelley man was sentenced in Bingham County court Monday for hiding the body of his grandmother who died in 2014 to conceal the fact that she’d been mistreated and malnourished, prosecutors said.
Harley Howell was sentenced to a three-year fixed term in prison, with seven years indeterminate. The court agreed to retain jurisdiction for 365 days to assess if any progress is made by Harley Howell while undergoing treatment in prison.
Howell was living with his parents, Doug and Danielle Howell, and his grandmother, Naoma Ware, prosecutors said. Concerns that Ware, who was Danielle Howell’s mother, was being severely malnourished and mistreated by the family came to light after Ware’s disappearance was reported to Bingham County officials, prosecutors said in a press release.
Upon further investigation, officials learned Ware had been missing since 2014. Danielle Howell directed her son to hide the body in order to protect the family from being charged for her mother’s mistreatment, prosecutors said. Prosecutors said Harley Howell then moved his grandmother’s body several times to keep it hidden.
Prosecutors said Danielle Howell died in a car accident in November 2019, which brought attention to Ware’s disappearance. Bingham County Sheriff’s Detective Mike Marvin reportedly discovered Ware’s body buried in the duck pen behind the family home in the course of his investigation. Doug Howell, who prosecutors said had limited dealings with Ware, pleaded guilty last fall to misdemeanor abuse, exploitation or neglect of a vulnerable adult.
Bingham County Prosecutor Paul Rogers recommended that the district court impose a prison sentence of seven years fixed and three years indeterminate. Harley Howell’s attorney, Doug Dykman of Pocatello, recommended a sentence of probation based on his client’s limited mental capacity.