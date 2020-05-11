Editor's note: The Idaho State Journal is featuring local businesses to highlight how they're coping with the coronavirus threat. If you know of a local business that you'd like to see featured in the newspaper, contact Journal Editor Ian H. Fennell at 208-239-3121 or editor@journalnet.com.
POCATELLO — The community reaps double the benefit from the batches of face masks Emma Gebo makes on a daily basis.
Her handmade, cloth face masks — which contain a pocket for inserting an additional layer of filtration — are protecting vulnerable populations from COVID-19 and helping to limit the spread of the disease. Furthermore, the funds raised from sales of the masks at Shaver Pharmacy are being donated to the Idaho Foodbank's local warehouse.
"(The food bank) is something local and with so many people out of work we wanted to keep the money in Pocatello," said her daughter, Lorri Gebo-Shaver, who is an owner of Shaver Pharmacy, located at 235 S. Fourth Ave. in Pocatello.
The pharmacy sells the masks for $10 each or two for $15. It takes Gebo three to four hours to make a batch of 20. She's made more than 350 thus far and presented the Idaho Foodbank with a $1,000 donation from her April sales.
"She brings them to me every day," Gebo-Shaver said.
Gebo-Shaver explained her mother used to teach sewing and owned the local Sierra Crafts fabric store for more than 20 years. Gebo has been using leftover fabric from her store, as well as materials donated by Gebo-Shaver and a pharmacy employee who is a quilter.
Gebo-Shaver said the face masks can be made more protective by inserting a coffee filter or swatch of some other material in the pocket over the mouth and nose. People can also extend the life of an N-95 mask — and improve comfortability — by cutting out a piece and inserting it in the pocket.
At the start of April, Shaver Pharmacy split its staff into two teams, understanding medication is essential and pharmacy workers are at a high risk of contracting coronavirus nationwide. She said pharmacies throughout the country have split their teams, believing if members of one team become exposed, the other team would still be available to keep the business open.
"We're really at a high risk of exposure because (pharmacies) are the first place people go when they don't feel well," Gebo-Shaver said. "Medications are essential."
Gebo-Shaver said the odd schedules were tough on her employees, and the pharmacy returned to its normal staffing plan at the end of April, once it became more apparent that COVID-19 wasn't spreading rapidly throughout Southeast Idaho. She anticipates local cases may begin to climb once nonessential travel resumes.
However, Gebo-Shaver said she's already noticed many ripple effects of the pandemic throughout the community, due to the stress of lost jobs and anxiety about staying healthy. She's filled far more prescriptions than normal for medication to treat alcoholism, anxiety and depression.
"I think there's a lot of outlying things that aren't being considered, like the true flu and suicide and anxiety," Gebo-Shaver said.
Her advice to help others weather a tough time is to empower themselves to improve their health by spending time outside, eating well and exercising.