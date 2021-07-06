POCATELLO — Chris Williams grew up attending music festivals, usually camping at the venues and hobnobbing afterwards around a campfire with other musicians.
As one of the organizers of the Shady Grove Music Camp — a two-day celebration of music hosted at Pocatello's FMC Park — Williams sought to provide the same experience for locals in his home town.
The first Shady Grove festival was hosted in 2019, and the event will be returning July 16-17 following a COVID-related hiatus in 2020. Gates will open at 2:30 p.m. on July 16, with music continuing nonstop through midnight. Live performances are also scheduled from 1 p.m. through midnight on July 17.
Shady Grove organizers insist the community is loaded with musical talent, and their aim is to provide an outlet to enable as many of those musicians as possible to perform in a festival setting. They've clearly met their goal, having booked 24 musical acts, who will perform at least 10 hours of continuous music each day.
Williams will play with three bands booked during Shady Grove: Sherrod and the Blues Day Riders, Sons of Bannock and Charm Quark. While performing at the 2019 Shady Grove, Williams was elated to have the opportunity to play for a large and enthusiastic audience in a legitimate festival setting just a couple of miles from home. Williams believes that too often, musicians feel they must leave town to pursue their craft.
"A common experience of mine is that many of my musician and artist friends moved away from Pocatello pretty quickly to so-called greener pastures in the world of artistic spaces and musical outlets," Williams said. "Perhaps this can be one piece in a larger quilt we're all trying to build of reasons to stick around."
In true music festival fashion, Williams said the headliners of the inaugural Shady Grove hung out after their set to play with locals at a post-festival bonfire.
Fellow organizer Mike Engle owns a small production company, called Portal Productions, and has his own stage and PA system, which he donates toward the cause. Engle got his start as a sound man and music mixer when he started performing the duty for his son, Terran, who played with the former local band Blind Autumn. Engle went on to offer his sound services for other area bands.
Engle approached Williams and Caleb Rosenkrance, whom he knew from the local music scene, about partnering on a festival.
Terran will be performing at Shady Grove with three other local bands: Hot Pursuit, Jelly and Modern Methods. From a talent standpoint, Engle believes little separates some of the bands booked for Shady Grove from the big-name, out-of-town acts that play larger venues, such as the Portneuf Wellness Complex.
"It's blown my mind how many good musicians we have," Engle said.
Three Boise-based bands will be among the headliners for the 2021 Shady Grove: Blood Lemon, Sun Blood Stories and Ealdor Bealu. Engle is especially excited about having Blood Lemon on the list, which he described as an all-female, three-piece power trio. Blood Lemon recently released their first album.
Salt Lake City-based Tycoon Machete, known for its "dark psychedelia," is another big name.
Most of the musicians, however, won't have far to drive.
"We all want to do this to highlight local and regional artists and create a local event for Pocatello and help let people in our area know how many good musicians we really have," Engle said.
Engle said proceeds from the initial festival were used to book the venue this year. FMC Park, with its stand of mature cottonwood trees, lives up to the festival's serene name. The many peacocks that wander the park inspired the colors of the festival's posters and logo.
Tickets sold in advance, available at www.shadygrovemusiccamp.com, will be $25 for two days. Same day prices will be $20 for a day pass or $35 for two days.
In addition to a mobile stage, bands will perform in the FMC pavilion. Limited RV camping, a family campground and a camping area close to the site of the after-hours bonfire will be offered.
Food vendors will include Angel's Tacos, Picnic Basket and Lemon Smashers. Beer will be sold by Pocatello-based Jim Dandy Brewing. No outside alcohol will be allowed in the park.
About a dozen local crafters will also have booths. Engle explained the organizers chose to allow the crafters to participate without a vendor fee in order to enhance the vibe and experience of the festival.
Some local medical professionals will be manning a first-aid tent in exchange for passes, and security professionals will be on site, Engle said.
Engle said the event will break even if it draws at least 250 paying participants. He and his fellow organizers had planned on scaling up the festival and bringing in big-name acts in 2020. Based on the COVID-19 setback, however, they're viewing the 2021 festival as a "reboot" year and anticipate scaling up next year.