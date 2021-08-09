POCATELLO — Pocatello police encountered several combative individuals last week after five local men were arrested for resisting and obstructing police on Friday and Saturday.
William Rex Clarkson, 28, of Pocatello, was the most recent man Pocatello police arrested for resisting and obstructing.
The incident began to unfold around 2:45 a.m. Sunday when police stopped a person driving a car without any headlights at the intersection of South Eighth Avenue and East Center Street, police said.
Police identified Clarkson as the driver of the car and noted that he had slurred speech, red and glossy eyes and that a strong odor of alcohol was coming from the vehicle, according to police.
When police asked Clarkson to exit the vehicle to undergo a field sobriety test, Clarkson refused, said police, adding that the officer removed Clarkson from the vehicle and detained him for suspected driving under the influence.
Police attempted to conduct a breathalyzer test on Clarkson, though he refused to blow into the instrument, police said.
The officer then obtained a search warrant to conduct a blood draw from Clarkson, which was completed at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, according to police.
Clarkson has a criminal history that includes convictions for driving under the influence in August 2021, May 2019 and July 2017, court records show.
Clarkson was subsequently charged with felony driving under the influence and misdemeanor resisting and obstructing officers before being transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
If convicted of the felony driving under the influence charge, Clarkson faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.
Brandon Chase McKinney, 25, Pocatello was arrested and charged with misdemeanor resisting and obstructing shortly after 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, according to Pocatello police.
The incident began to unfold near the alley in the 400 block of East Center Street as Pocatello police officers were investigating a separate incident, police said.
A car with at least five adults inside passed the police officers with one of the people in the backseat, later identified as McKinney, yelling, "No habla inglés," out the side passenger window, police said. When the car parked in a nearby parking lot, an officer approached the vehicle and could smell a strong odor of alcohol inside, police said.
When the officers ordered all of the occupants out of the vehicle, McKinney allegedly refused to exit the car and stated he wanted an attorney. Officers told McKinney that if he refused to exit the vehicle he would be removed from the car and arrested for resisting and obstructing.
McKinney refused to exit the car and was subsequently arrested.
Eddie Ray Carmona, 26, of Pocatello, was arrested and charged with resisting and obstructing shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, police said. The incident unfolded when Pocatello police were dispatched to the Clydesdale bar for the report of a man that was refusing to leave and trying to fight with multiple bar patrons, police said.
When police arrived on the scene, Carmona allegedly took off running and hid from police in a bush. Police located Carmona in the parking lot on the 500 block of North Fifth Avenue and arrested him without further incident. He was subsequently booked into the Bannock County jail.
Just after midnight on Saturday, police arrested Derrick Atencio, 31, of Pocatello for resisting and obstructing, police said.
The incident occurred at a home on the 1000 block of East Cedar Street when police received a call that a man, later identified as Atencio, was causing a disturbance, police said.
Police arrived on scene and located Atencio, who was highly intoxicated, said police, adding that they decided to place him into protective custody until he was sober.
When police placed Atencio into handcuffs, he became agitated and began to struggle, police said. Police were forced to place Atencio into a restraining device in order to place him in the patrol car. He was subsequently charged with resisting and obstructing and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Chevis Randall Mauch, 33, of Pocatello, was the first of the five men that were arrested for resisting and obstructing.
The incident began to unfold around 9:30 a.m. Friday when Pocatello police received a call of a suspicious person outside of the Aid For Friends homeless shelter at 210 E. Center Street. Police said a man, later identified as Mauch, was trying to get inside the building to locate a woman staying at the shelter.
When police responded to the area the man was gone, however, they located him a short time later in the 400 block of East Halliday Street, police said. When police approached Mauch, he allegedly took off running down the street and then quickly turned around and put both of his hands up as if he wanted to fight police officers. He was subsequently taken down, arrested and charged with misdemeanor resisting and obstructing, police said.
Mauch was booked at the Bannock County jail where he remained incarcerated as of Monday afternoon with a $1,000 bond.
All five men have court dates scheduled later this month.
The maximum penalty for resisting and obstructing police in Idaho is up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.