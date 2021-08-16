POCATELLO — At least three people were injured over the weekend in several crashes across East Idaho, including one involving a motorcycle and a cow.
According to the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, a motorcyclist and passenger collided with a cow on South Mink Creek Road outside of Pocatello at about 2:47 p.m. on Saturday.
Lt. Andy Iverson of the Sheriff’s Office said his agency’s full report on the crash had not yet been complete as of Monday afternoon and he did not have details about the people involved.
Iverson said he also could not confirm whether the two people or the cow involved were injured in the crash.
A separate motorcycle wreck at a Hawkins Road intersection near Hawkins Reservoir in Bannock County at about 7:20 p.m. on Saturday involved only the driver.
Iverson also had limited information about that crash. It was a single-vehicle wreck and the driver was “sitting up, conscious and breathing” when emergency personnel arrived, he said.
The next day on Sunday, at about 3:15 p.m., a 24-year-old Pocatello man was taken by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center after his car overturned on southbound Interstate 15 near milepost 72 in Chubbuck.
Idaho State Police identified the driver in the single-vehicle crash as Tyler Gerard. Police said Gerard was the only person in the car when it went off the left shoulder of the roadway and then overturned. Gerard was out of the car when emergency personnel responded to the scene, according to police.
On Friday at about 5:45 p.m., a 63-year-old Chico, California, man was injured in a three-vehicle wreck after his Harley Davidson crashed into another vehicle on Highway 91 north of Shelley. The motorcycle was trying to pass an SUV in front of it when it hit the SUV and sent it crashing into another vehicle.
The driver, identified by Idaho State Police as Robert Dietz, was not wearing a helmet and was taken by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. One of the other individuals involved, Carol Anderson, 73, of Shelley, was also taken by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Cody Gray, 29, of Shelley, who was in one of the three vehicles, was not injured, police said.
The crash blocked the southbound lane for about two and a half hours. The wreck is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.