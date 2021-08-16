On Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5:13 P.M., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 northbound at milepost 73, in Chubbuck.
Bryant Hafen, 60, of Idaho Falls, was merging onto I15 from New Day Parkway in a 1999 Dodge Ram towing a 2003 Utility Trailer. Anna Whetten, 43, of Rigby, was travelling northbound on I15 in a 2015 Nissan Armada.
Hafen lost control of his trailer and struck Whetten's vehicle, which rolled.
Whetten was travelling with seven passengers. Two were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle. Whetten and three passengers were transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital. Four other passengers were transported via personal vehicle to a local hospital. One passenger was transported via air ambulance to another hospital. Hafen was not wearing a seatbelt.
A secondary crash occurred at 6:04 P.M., northbound on I15 at milepost 72.
Steven Quagigant, 39, of Blackfoot, was travelling northbound in a 2012 Dodge Ram. Jazmine Trammell, 25, of Pocatello, was travelling behind Quagigant, in a 2005 Pontiac Bonneville.
Trammell failed to stop and struck Quagigant. Upon impact, Trammell's vehicle caught fire.
Trammell was wearing a seatbelt and was transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital. Quagigant and his passenger were both wearing their seatbelts.
Northbound lanes of travel were blocked for approximately five hours with traffic diversion in place.