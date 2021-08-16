CHUBBUCK — Several people were injured in a three-vehicle crash that has partially blocked Interstate 15 northbound in Chubbuck and shut down nearby freeway exits.
Multiple ambulances have responded to the 5:15 p.m. Monday crash just north of the freeway's Northgate exit.
A second crash occurred around 6 p.m. on Interstate 15 northbound south of the first crash and one of the vehicles involved in the second crash has caught fire.
Reports indicate that as many as seven people were injured in the first crash, with at least two of them being ejected from their vehicles. Authorities haven't yet commented on whether the second crash resulted in injuries.
Interstate 15 northbound is partially blocked because of the wrecks and northbound traffic is currently backed up for more than a mile on the freeway. Emergency responders have also shut down Interstate 15's Pocatello Creek Road exit and limited access between Interstate 15 and Interstate 86 at the Flying Y interchange.
Motorists should avoid Interstate 15 in the Chubbuck area until further notice.
