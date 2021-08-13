TWIN FALLS — Several people were hospitalized due to injuries sustained in a three-vehicle crash Friday morning on Highway 93 just south of Twin Falls, Idaho State Police said.
The accident occurred at about 3:50 a.m. near milepost 39. State police said Yoselin S. Mendez, 22, of Las Vegas, was driving a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder northbound and attempted to pass a 2021 Freightliner pulling a 2022 Vanguard trailer that was also heading northbound, driven by Harsimrat S. Grewal, 34, of Manitoba.
While attempting to pass Grewal, state police said Mendez's Pathfinder had a head-on collision with a 2016 Cadillac Sedan heading southbound, driven by Nicolas B. Morgan, 33, of Puyallup, Washington. Morgan's vehicle then struck Grewal's vehicle, state police said.
State police said Mendez, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transported by ground ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Her passengers — Manuel Mendez, 55, Maria G. Mendez, 46, Manuel Mendez Jr., 20, Michelle Cabrera, 20, and Veronica Mendez, 24, all from Las Vegas, were all wearing seatbelts and were transported to by ground ambulance to St. Luke's, state police said.
Morgan, who was wearing seatbelt, was transported by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. A passenger in Morgan's vehicle, Mathew R. Gustafson, 36, of Puyallup, Washington, was also transported by ground ambulance to St. Luke's.