The spring-like weather that's so far defined March in East Idaho is expected to end this weekend.
Rain and snow are in the forecast for East Idaho Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon.
The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories and special weather alerts for East Idaho warning the public about the potentially hazardous driving conditions caused by the precipitation.
The Victor, Island Park, Kilgore, Ashton Hill, Targhee Pass and Pine Creek Pass areas are expected to receive the most snow -- 8 to 12 inches Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon.
The storm could dump up to 6 inches of snow during that same time frame on the Atomic City, Mud Lake, Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon, Dubois, Spencer, Howe and Arco areas.
The rest of East Idaho including the region's biggest cities -- Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon and Rexburg -- could receive up to 3 inches of snow with most of that expected to fall on Saturday night.
The weather service said East Idaho's higher mountains could possibly receive a foot of snow Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon depending on the severity of the weather system moving through the region.
When it's not snowing in East Idaho Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon, rain is expected to fall.
The weather service said this weekend's snow will be wet and heavy and could bring down tree branches and power lines in East Idaho. Power outages are possible.
Elsewhere in the state, winter weather advisories calling for several inches of snow are in effect in the central Idaho mountains, including Stanley, Ketchum and Sun Valley.
Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are in effect in North Idaho as well as in all of the states surrounding Idaho.
