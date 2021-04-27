POCATELLO — The collective cast of country music acts booked to play at the Portneuf Wellness Complex this summer is responsible for lots of international acclaim, plenty of chart-topping hits and a slew of Platinum singles.
The country music Summer Concert Series, presented by Idaho Central Credit Union and Go Out Local!, includes eight renowned acts who will take the stage during shows spanning from June 19 through Sept. 11 at the outdoor facility.
The Boise-based promotion company Go Out Local! is in its first season of working to bring entertainment to the Bannock County facility.
Jonathan Segali, CEO of Go Out Local!, said ICCU provided the financial backing to help make the series a success. Segali said the musicians are especially excited about performing at the new Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre within the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello.
The concert series will include back-to-back performances from each act, with most of the Friday concerts scheduled for Boise and the bulk of the Saturday gigs scheduled for Pocatello.
Segali said Pocatello’s early ticket sales have outpaced the Boise sales by about two to one.
Tickets for shows in both cities are available online at countryconcertseries.com. ICCU members will receive a special discount. Segali said capacity at Pocatello shows will be limited to 3,000 due to COVID-19.
“I love the event center there,” Segali said. “The venue is just gorgeous.”
Segali said his company created a panel to identify a short list of acts, and then they began recruiting them last fall. He believes the selected acts will be well received by Idaho’s demographic.
The first act, Jordan Davis, is set to perform in Pocatello on June 19. Davis, who was signed by MCA Nashville Records, has been named as an Artist to Watch by several leaders in the industry, including Billboard, Rolling Stone and Country Music Television. Davis, of Shreveport, Louisiana, has had more than a billion streams of his debut album, “Home State.” He’s enjoyed recent back-to-back Platinum hits, “Singles You Up” and Take it From Me,” according to Go Out Local! He also won Best New Country Artist of 2019 at the iHeart Radio Music Awards.
Tracy Lawrence is scheduled to perform in Pocatello on July 3. Lawrence has sold more than 13 million albums and had 18 No. 1 songs, according to Go Out Local!
Easton Corbin will perform in Pocatello on July 17. Corbin has been a mainstay on the country charts, known for songs such as his top single “A Little More Country than That,” according to Go Out Local!
Randy Houser is booked for Pocatello on July 24. His album “How Country Feels” had three No. 1 hits and more than 4 million in singles sales, according to Go Out Local! His hit song “Like A Cowboy” was nominated as the Country Music Association Song of the Year.
Gabby Barrett is scheduled to play Pocatello on July 29. Barrett was named Billboard’s Top New Country Artist of 2020. Her song “I Hope” went triple Platinum and was the most streamed song of 2020, according to Go Out Local!
Mitchell Tenpenney is scheduled to perform in Pocatello on Aug. 7. He’s known for hits such as his No. 1 song “Drunk Me.” He was nominated for New Male Artist of the Year at the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards, according to Go Out Local!
Parmalee will play in Pocatello on Sept. 4. and has had more than 373 million Pandora streams and more than 123 million plays on Spotify, according to Go Out Local! They were named as “Country Music’s Breakout Stars” by MSN Entertainment. The band includes two brothers, their cousin and their best friend. “Close Your Eyes” is among their top hits.
Kip Moore is booked to play in Pocatello on Sept. 11. Moore is known for his double-Platinum hit “Somethin’ ‘Bout a Truck,” and his No. 1 single “More Girls Like You,” according to Go Out Local!