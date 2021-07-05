Several area residents were injured or killed in accidents that occurred throughout the holiday weekend, according to Idaho State Police.
A Pocatello man died after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate 15 south of Fort Hall.
Michael Fleming, 48, died late Saturday night at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello after suffering severe injuries to his head and other areas when he crashed his 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle around 9:10 p.m. on Friday, Idaho State Police said.
Fleming was traveling northbound on the freeway when one of the wheels of his motorcycle began to wobble for unknown reasons, causing him to lose control, state police said. The motorcycle careened into the median and Fleming was ejected.
State police said no other vehicles were involved in causing the wreck.
Emergency responders administered CPR to Fleming at the scene. An emergency helicopter landed on I-15 to transport Fleming to PMC but he had already been loaded into a ground ambulance, authorities said.
The ground ambulance transported Fleming to PMC. On Saturday afternoon Fleming was listed in critical condition at PMC, and he succumbed to his injuries around 11 p.m. Saturday, authorities said.
Also on Friday, two Pocatello residents were among those injured in a wreck in North Idaho. At 12:12 p.m. state police responded to a crash on northbound lanes of Highway 95 at milepost 234, south of Grangeville.
A purple Honda Pilot, driven by Alicia Panzer, 20, of Meridian, was traveling northbound on Highway 95 when it crossed the center line and struck a silver 2021 Chevy Silverado driven by Payton Hall, 24, of Ogden, Utah.
Hall, Panzer and a passenger in the Silverado, Steven Guillette, 58, of Pocatello, were all transported by ground ambulance to Syringa Hospital.
A second passenger in the Silverado, Calie Guillette, 25, of Pocatello, was transported to Kootenai Health.
All occupants were wearing seatbelts.
The roadway was blocked for approximately two hours. The investigation is continuing.
At 2 a.m. on Sunday, Pocatello police responded to a single-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Third Avenue and Clark Street. Police said a motorcyclist crashed and was transported by ground ambulance for minor injuries.
A Hazelton man was killed and a juvenile was seriously injured Sunday night from a head-on collision just south of Hazelton, state police said.
At 11:47 p.m., Rafael Paredes, 24, of Hazelton, was driving westbound on 1010 South in a 2000 Toyota Celica and crossed over the centerline, state police said. State police said his vehicle struck a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta driven by a juvenile that was heading eastbound.
Paredes died at the scene of the head-on collision and the juvenile was flown by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, police said.
Police said Paredes was not wearing a seat belt. State police are investigating the crash and were assisted by the Jerome County Sheriff's Office, First Segregation Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics, Rock Creek Fire Department and the Rock Creek Quick Response Unit.
A Blackfoot woman was injured after falling asleep while driving early Monday, state police said. At 12:06 a.m., the 23-year-old Blackfoot woman was driving a 2006 Saturn Vue when she fell asleep and veered off the median, state police said.
State police said the vehicle struck the emergency crossover and came to rest on its top within the median. The woman was not wearing a seat-belt and was ejected from the car, state police said. She was transported by ground ambulance to EIRMC, state police said.