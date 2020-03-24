Despite having to shut its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Pocatello Senior Activity Center resumed a meal service Tuesday that provides critical nutrition to many elderly local residents.
From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday, the center, located at 427 N. Sixth Ave., will make meals available for curbside pickup. Seniors may also request meal deliveries by calling 208-233-1212.
The meals are available free to anyone over 65 years old. Those who can afford it are encouraged to make a $5 donation.
"There's no cost if they cannot afford it, and many of these people cannot afford it," said Diane Bilyeu, vice-chairwoman of the Senior Activity Center Board.
A small group of paid staff members and volunteers, all wearing protective masks, prepared Swedish meatballs Tuesday and distributed meals to members waiting in a line of cars through open car windows. Volunteer Lorna Stacey delivered meals to about five members who no longer drive.
"They have no transportation up here. They usually take the bus," said the center's receptionist, Marty Riedle, explaining the members avoided the bus to minimize their risk of contracting the infectious disease known as COVID-19. "We're trying to take care of them as best as we can. We even let them know they can call if they need other things and we'll see what we can do to help them."
The center served 64 curbside pickup meals during its initial day of offering the service, which Riedle said is about normal for a Tuesday.
Darrellyn Kniffen, of Pocatello, had been delivering meals for more than a year to a 93-year-old neighbor who broke her hip, prior to the closure of the senior center. Kniffen personally cooked her neighbor's lunches during the week preceding Tuesday, when the meal service resumed.
"She needs nourishment, so I make sure she eats properly," Kniffen said.
Kniffen and her husband also made the suggested donation and picked up meals for themselves, explaining they're in a high-risk population for coronavirus and appreciate the option offered by the senior center.
"Going to the store is scary for us. We're in our 70s," Kniffen said.
Prior to the closure, seniors also gathered at the center on Tuesdays and Thursdays for breakfast. The curbside pickup and deliveries are being offered for lunch.
In addition to helping insure members get adequate nutrition, Bilyeu said the center provides an important social outlet for them.
"People come down and they play billiards, they play Bingo and cards, all kinds of things, and we've had to close all that," Bilyeu said.
The center's board members have divvied up the list of members and have been calling them to offer a bit of socialization at a time when activities have been put on hold.
"(Members) appreciate very much that they care," Bilyeu said.
In her personal calls with members, Bilyeu has emphasized to members that they can now pickup their meals at the curbside or have them delivered.