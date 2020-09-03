POCATELLO — Democrat Paulette Jordan, who’s running for a U.S. Senate seat from Idaho, criticized a social media conspiracy theory in a news release on the day of her campaign appearance Wednesday in Pocatello.
Jordan said an incorrect and dangerous social media conspiracy theory claimed that a group of people deplaned recently in Boise with the intent to attack Idaho neighborhoods.
“We must end the spread of disinformation,” she said. “It’s not fair to any Idahoan.”
She said Idaho needs to take care of its neighbors and tone down reckless rhetoric with no basis in fact.
Jordan, who carries a firearm daily with an enhanced license, said that scaring Idahoans about events that are not going to happen causes undue division and should be stopped.
“This is not who we are in Idaho,” she said.
Jordan, during her two-hour appearance before at least 80 people at the Portneuf Wellness Complex, also criticized U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, her opponent in the Nov. 3 election.
“It’s not about parties,” Jordan said. “For me it’s about being above the political rhetoric and and really and truly talking about the needs of the people.”
But she said to make significant changes requires a change in leadership.
She says he’s hearing from veterans and young people and others about their issues.
“It’s all very similar,” she said. “And all that says to me is that we need leadership and we don’t have a leader.”
Jordan claims Risch has accomplished little or nothing during his years in office.
“We don’t have a leader on the front lines that’s willing to listen or even cares to come to Idaho,” she said. “And that is one of our biggest challenges.”
She says if elected on Nov. 3, the first thing she will do is to make sure to fight in Congress and work with both sides of the aisle for bipartisan legislation to get COVID-19 relief back to Idaho communities, she said.
“That is the absolute No. 1 priority,” Jordan said.
That’s because businesses are suffering and families and young people and others are suffering.
“Too many of our people are hurting and not just in the sense of the financial destruction that we see now,” she said. “But also because of health care.”
Access and availability to health care in the state is critical, she said.
And to that end she says Idaho needs a voice in Congress and it needs representation that is truly fair.
“So I’m not coming here to all of you pushing one party — I’m coming here as someone who is nonpartisan, someone who is simply Idahoan, and trying to ensure that everyone is represented fairly.”
But she says that runs counter to the current climate in today’s politics.
“We see so much division and so much hate and the corruption and greed in our politics,” she said.
And she says it will all come down to Idaho’s children.
“As the mother of two sons I will tell you that every day I’m sacrificing my life and my time and my energy all for the greater good, all for the greater cause, and that is simply to ensure that they have a better future,” she said.
She notes that climate change is an issue for them and others.
“There’s a lot of misinformation about nuclear energy and really what they’re doing,” she said. “But there needs to be a sound balance.”
She said clean energy from biomass, geothermal, wind and solar can be useful.
“We certainly want to optimize all the best methods for clean energy moving forward and that means even small businesses,” she said.
And she called on Idahoans to turn out to vote in the Nov. 3 election, saying it’s one of the most important in recent history. And she asked for votes from Idahoans of all parties.
“You can be Republican and vote for Paulette Jordan at the same time,” she said. “What matters is we have a representative that will speak for Idaho in the best way possible,” she said.
She adds, “I cannot get there without all of you.”