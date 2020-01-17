BOISE — Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, says he’s decided to include a public vote in his proposed legislation to raise the Idaho sales tax to 7% and provide property tax relief.
“This is the kind of major tax policy that I think deserves to be done like that,” Rice said in an interview. “If the Legislature passes it, it would go on the November ballot.”
A week ago, Rice, who chairs the Senate Local Government & Taxation Committee, announced he’s working on legislation to raise Idaho’s 6% sales tax to 7%, and use the money to increase funding for schools — while phasing out school districts’ ability to pass local property tax overrides known as supplemental levies.
That would provide more than $200 million in property tax relief statewide.
This year, 92 of Idaho’s 115 school districts are collecting voter-approved supplemental property tax levies, totaling $214 million, according to Idaho Education News. The levies largely fund basic school operations.
School districts have struggled with relying on the levies, which in most cases are only in effect for up to two years.
A 1-cent sales tax increase per dollar would raise roughly $280 million in its first year, Rice said. His bill would direct $30 million of that to a special fund for grocery tax relief to make sure Idahoans aren’t hit with extra taxes on groceries as a result of the change. The rest — $250 million the first year — would go to schools.
Rice is still working on his proposal, and hopes to have a draft by the end of the month. But he said he’s been hearing lots of feedback about the proposal.
“People are talking, people are considering it,” he said. “I appreciate all the comments.”
“I’ve also seen other ideas for dealing with property taxes that also have merit, in my opinion,” Rice said.
Those include using impact fees to help pay school bonds, which fund school construction; increasing the amount of the “Circuit Breaker” property tax subsidy for low-income seniors and also adjusting the income limit upwards; and possibly placing some new limits on city and county property tax levy rates.
“I think we’ve got to look at all of it,” Rice said.