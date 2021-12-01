WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, the senior member and former chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, has announced Trails West in Preston, Idaho, as the Idaho Small Business of the Month for December 2021, according to a news release from his office.
Trails West will be recognized for its contribution to the Preston community in the Congressional Record of the U.S. Senate, according to the news release.
Trails West is a horse, living quarter, and stock trailer manufacturer known for its world-class craftsmanship and innovative designs, according to Risch.
Prior to its founding, owner Steve Reeder worked in the RV industry.
Looking to raise a growing family, Reeder moved to his hometown of Weston, Risch said.
And after several years of working on his family’s farm, Reeder saw an opportunity to revitalize a struggling local manufacturer.
With his expertise in RV manufacturing and business ability, Steve hired the former business’ laid-off employees and established Trails West in 1987.
As one of the first companies to recognize women as the largest demographic of horse trailer owners, Trails West has since become known nationwide for its consumer-friendly innovations and use of steel frames to deliver a lasting and reliable product to their customers, according to Rich.
In addition to manufacturing trailers, Trails West has become a staple in the Preston community, he said.
The business currently employs 160 Idaho residents and regularly contributes to local charitable causes.
“Trails West embodies the true spirit of small business in Idaho,” said Risch.
He said that through hard work and determination, Steve successfully started his own business and restored hundreds of good-paying jobs to his community.
“Congratulations to Trails West and its employees on being the Idaho Small Business of the Month for December 2021,” Risch said. “You make our great state proud and I look forward to your continued growth and success.”
Idaho is consistently ranked one of the best places in the country to do business, according to the news release.
Each month, Risch selects an Idaho small business that exemplifies the Idaho values of hard work, entrepreneurial spirit and exceptional commitment to community, according to the news release.