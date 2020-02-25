On Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at approximately 3:46 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a crash westbound State Highway 48 near milepost 1, in Roberts.
Celestino Trejo Moreno, 57, of Idaho Falls, was driving westbound on SH-48 in a 1998 Peterbuilt Semi pulling a single trailer. Trejo Moreno's vehicle was struck by a Union Pacific train traveling southbound, as he was crossing the railroad tracks. The semi was pushed approximately 1300 feet south of the intersection.
Trejo Moreno was transported via ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.